Target Hiring 120,000 for the Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corporation said it will hire 120,000 seasonal workers across the country for the upcoming holiday season, a 20 percent increase over last year. Target operates 1,839 discount stores nationwide.

The company will also offer extra hours to current team members to accommodate their interest and availability.

“Coming off a strong second quarter, we’re anticipating a busy holiday season and want to make sure we have the right teams in place across all of our stores and distribution and fulfillment centers to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests. This always starts by having conversations with our current team members to see if they’re interested in working extra hours before making our seasonal hiring commitment,” said Janna Potts, chief stores officer, Target. “Adding 120,000 people to our current team will make the holidays easier and more convenient for our guests – whether they’re in our stores, picking up their Drive Up orders or having a package delivered to their home.”

Target Increases Wages, Team Investment

All team members hired after Sept. 16 will begin at $12 an hour minimum wage, part of Target’s commitment to increasing its minimum hourly wage to $15 per hour by the end of 2020. In addition, seasonal team members will be able to take advantage of other benefits, including:

A 10 percent discount at Target stores and Target.com

An additional 20 percent merchandise wellness discount on fruits and vegetables and all Simply Balanced and C9 Champion merchandise

The opportunity to earn holiday pay on Thanksgiving and Christmas

Flexible schedules that allow team members to work a variety of hours

New Work.Win.Give Appreciation Program

New this year, Target also is investing more than $2 million to reward team members working during the busy holiday season as part of its work.win.give. appreciation program. One hourly team member from each of Target’s more than 1,800 stores and 39 distribution centers across the country will be randomly selected to receive a $500 holiday gift card and an opportunity to donate $500 to the local community organization of their choice.

“As the marketplace becomes more competitive, the significant investment we’re making in our team, including our increased minimum hourly wages, sets Target apart,” said Stephanie Lundquist, chief human resources officer, Target. “This year, we’re thrilled to offer our new seasonal team members competitive pay, beginning at $12 an hour, and introduce a fun new team member appreciation program that builds on our efforts to help team members take care of themselves, their families and their communities during the holidays.”

Team Member Roles

The 120,000 new seasonal hires will fill a variety of roles across Target’s stores and distribution and fulfillment centers. In stores, team members will focus on providing an exceptional experience for guests during the holiday, helping guests find the perfect gift for everyone on their wish lists and stocking shelves with the hottest toys, decorations or holiday meal essentials.

In addition, as the company continues to expand its Order Pickup and Drive Up services and grow ship-from-store capabilities, there is an increased demand for team members to support these areas. As a result, Target plans to nearly double the number of hires to help fulfill digital orders compared to last year. Store team members also will benefit from a redesigned onboarding process, helping them to get up to speed and serving guests faster than ever.

Target also will fill more than 7,500 positions in fulfillment and distribution centers this holiday season. Team members at these facilities will process freight to stores and fulfill Target.com orders, including receiving, picking and loading items, to ensure guests get their purchases quickly and easily.

“This is my third holiday working at Target and I can’t wait to get back. I love having the extra cash and scheduling flexibility – but the best part is seeing the other team members at the store who have become my friends over the years,” said Max Baez, a returning seasonal team member at Target’s Wilson Yard store in Chicago. “Since my first job, I’ve had the chance to learn different roles across the store. I’ve cashiered, helped pack and ship online orders and prepared guests’ Order Pickup requests. Each job has taught me something new and kept the work interesting and rewarding.”

Nationwide Seasonal Hiring Events Oct. 12–14

Target will host hiring events at all stores nationwide from Friday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 14. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day for the 120,000 seasonal positions, with the potential for eligible applicants to interview on the spot and receive a conditional job offer during the weekend events. Interested candidates will have the opportunity to meet directly with Target store leaders.