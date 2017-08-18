Target Buys SF Software Firm

Target has agreed to buy Grand Junction, a transportation software firm based in San Francisco that will help the retailer improve and expand its delivery capabilities.

The acquisition will also help accelerate Target’s investments and ongoing efforts to transform its supply chain. The price of the deal was not disclosed.

“Grand Junction’s technology and algorithms will help Target deliver to guests faster and more efficiently,” said Arthur Valdez, executive vice president, chief supply chain and logistics officer, Target. “This acquisition is part of Target’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Target’s supply chain to provide greater speed, reliability and convenience for guests.”

Grand Junction offers a software platform that’s used by retailers, distributors and third-party logistics providers to manage local deliveries through a network of more than 700 carriers. Currently, Grand Junction is working with Target on its same-day delivery pilot at the Target store in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood. Upon deal close, Grand Junction’s employees will become Target team members.

“Target is seizing a tremendous opportunity to leverage local delivery as a retail differentiator,” said Rob Howard, Grand Junction’s founder and CEO, who will become a vice president of technology at Target. “We’re thrilled about helping to pursue this opportunity, and to join Target at this unprecedented time in retail.”

Target operates 1,816 stores nationwide.