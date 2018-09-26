TapClicks Raises $10 Million From Boathouse Capital

SAN JOSE and WAYNE, PA — TapClicks , a developer of software for marketing analytics, reporting and workflow, has announced a $10 million investment from Boathouse Capital , a private equity firm with over $350 million under management. The funding will be used for product innovations and sales and marketing.

An early innovator in smart solutions for marketing business intelligence, TapClicks will leverage growth capital from Boathouse to expand the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology into its scalable analytics and reporting platform, including the continued development of its proprietary marketing and advertising recommendation engine.

“We evaluated several SaaS companies in the digital marketing space and TapClicks outperformed peers due to its rapid growth and large customer base,” said Chong Moua, General Partner, Boathouse Capital. “After we invested in TapClicks,Salesforce announced its $850 million acquisition of Datorama, validating our thinking that we invested in the right market and picked one of the top players.”

“Today’s customers demand a single platform to manage their marketing operations, data and communications,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. “TapClicks has disrupted the marketplace through the highest number of pre-integrated connectors, delivering high performance marketing throughout the process. TapClicks is poised to disrupt the market again by providing AI-based insights to optimize marketing budgets, ad quality, media mix and recommend marketing channels and platforms to maximize conversions and ROI.”

TapClicks integrates more than 180 sources of marketing campaign data and performance metrics into a unified, scalable, end-to-end marketing analytics, reporting, workflow and order management solution. The company also offers a HIPAA compliant solution to ensure healthcare covered entities and their digital agencies are able to easily maintain regulatory compliance. Serving 5000+ media and advertising agencies and their 500,000 brand clients, TapClicks’ solution enables users to analyze data quickly and effectively, delivering powerful automated reports and visualizations to enhance marketing operations and performance while improving sales enablement without the burden of additional IT overhead.