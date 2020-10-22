Taos Welcomes Gopal Bhat as Senior Vice President of Product and International Strategy

Furthering Taos aggressive expansion and future-focused technology innovations

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Taos, a cloud professional and managed services leader, announced Gopal Bhat as Senior Vice President of Product and International Strategy. Mr. Bhat brings a breadth of technology expertise, product innovation, and global operations as Taos continues to expand its global leadership in cloud and DevOps.

With over 25 years of experience leading technology and product development at startups and global corporations alike, Bhat will drive global innovation and product strategy for Taos. This effort will support the company’s broader expansion plans, drive rapid innovation for customers and partners, and contribute to its ongoing leadership in the cloud technology services market.

“Gopal brings a diverse background in cloud expertise- architecture, security, and implementation of technology visions at enterprise-scale,” said Hamilton Yu, Taos Chief Executive Officer. “We are fortunate to have his perspective and leadership on the team as we help businesses drive transformation and innovation, leveraging cloud and DevOps.”

“Coming back to Taos feels like returning home after an extended world tour,” said Gopal Bhat. “I am acquainted with Taos as an employee or a customer over the last two decades and am excited to return. I am thrilled with Taos’s evolution to create continuous value for its customers and bring innovation to the cloud industry. Speaking from experience, Taos empowers CIOs and CTOs of any industry vertical to call one number and leverage end-to-end solutions that modernize and accelerate their business growth.”

“We are very excited to have Gopal rejoin Taos in this new role,” comments Hamilton. “His journey back to Taos is not an unfamiliar story. We experience many employees who return to Taos throughout their careers. Starting his profession with us as a Technology Consultant, then as a customer for over the last two decades, we welcome him back to the Taos community with open arms.”

Gopal Bhat brings recent experience as Chief Information Officer and CISO at Rakuten Rewards. Before Rakuten, Gopal held transformational leadership roles at Ebates (acquired by Rakuten) and AVG Technologies. He helped startup-level companies grow their global technology teams and support product offerings to scale for hundreds of millions of customers and eventual exits through acquisition and IPO. Bhat started his career as a Taos Consultant in Silicon Valley and held senior technology architecture leadership roles at Electronic Arts and eBay in the past.

About

Taos helps today’s enterprises and rapidly growing businesses harness the power of the cloud and DevOps with digital transformation and optimization solutions. As a Global Leader of Cloud and DevOps, Taos continues to solve What’s Next. The company specializes in consulting, migration, and 24x7x365 managed services. For more information, please visit http://www.taos.com.

Media: For more information, contact-

Rachel Beckler

rbeckler@taos.com

208.991.5551