Taos Positioned by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide

Taos recognition based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gartner, the world’s leading information technology and advisory company, recognized Taos in its May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed and Professional Services, Worldwide report. The Magic Quadrant reports on “MSPs that have deep technical expertise with hyperscale providers, effective cloud management platforms (CMPs), managed services that leverage automation, where possible.“

“Taos has been empowering enterprise and high-growth businesses by supplying leading-edge technology solutions and innovation for over 30 years,” said Hamilton Yu, CEO of Taos. “To Taos, this recognition by Gartner is a testament to our core values of hiring the best talent and delivering high-value services to our clients. We think unique Taos capabilities include the Taos TIV™ technical talent assessment as well as revolutionary offerings like DevOps Now™, which is essentially DevOps as a Managed Service.”

“As enterprises continue to transform from on-premises to cloud or hybrid strategies, CTOs and CIOs look to key partners like Taos to improve business performance and to provide much-needed technical expertise to accelerate and optimize modernization efforts,” elaborates Mr. Yu. “Our approach to customer success includes DevOps and agile methodologies and a security-first approach, as well as through expertise with technologies including containerization, data center migrations, infrastructure automation, data ops and data engineering, and cloud service expense management.”

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant evaluates 20 of the global public cloud infrastructure managed and professional service providers. According to the report, “MSPs are expected to deliver three pillars of capabilities: a CMP, professional services (consulting, implementation and ongoing advice) and managed services. All three pillars must address the needs of customers exercising either or both traditional and cloud-native use case.” Further, Gartner recommends utilizing the Magic Quadrant when “the customer strongly prioritizes best-practice adoption and management of a hyperscale cloud infrastructure and platform services (CIPS) provider. In these scenarios, the native capabilities of the hyperscale platform, combined with additional automation, are used to deliver greater reliability, security and agility, while potentially reducing costs for both traditional and cloud-native use cases, regardless of mode.”

Download a complimentary copy of Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Worldwide here.

About

Taos helps today’s enterprises and rapidly growing businesses harness the power of the cloud and DevOps with digital transformation and optimization solutions. As a Global Leader of Cloud and DevOps, Taos continues to solve What’s Next. Visit taos.com

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, Scot MacLellan, Ross Winser, Brandon Medford, 4 May 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

