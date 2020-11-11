Taoglas® EDGE Insights™ and LvLogics Recognized as a Finalist in Questex’s Fierce Innovation Awards – Telecom Edition 2020

LvLogics and Taoglas monitoring solution Recognized in the IoT Category

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AwardWinners--Taoglas and LvLogics announced today that they have been selected as a finalist in the 2020 Fierce Innovation Awards – Telecom Edition, a peer reviewed awards program from Fierce Wireless and Fierce Telecom. The competition highlights the advances in service and equipment developments unveiled during the past 12 months. Taoglas and LvLogics were recognized as a finalist in the category of IoT.

Taoglas and LvLogics were selected as a finalist for their industry-first, self-cleaning sensor silo level monitoring IoT solution for agriculture integrators, distributors of animal feeds and wood pellet and biomass users.

Taoglas partnered with LvLogics to provide the real time connectivity and technologies to realize the solution. Based on the Taoglas EDGE IoT hardware and software platform, LvLogics and Taoglas worked together to develop a custom solution that automatically monitors and manages silo levels. Each silo monitoring customer has secure access to a unique platform that presents the data in an easy-to-understand format. Using the Taoglas EDGE IoT hardware enables a cost-effective fast and easy to use wireless platform for IoT. Combined with Taoglas EDGE Insights, this provides a scalable end-to-end solution for easy control, maintenance and secure management of many different connected devices, systems, instruments and appliances.

The innovative solution provided by LvLogics utilizes a world-first smart sensor in the silo that continuously measures the amount of stock remaining in the bin. Users can view the measurement from any device or receive an email alert when the level reaches a set threshold. Additionally, sensors typically become blocked with dust, rendering them unusable. This dilemma has prevented silo’s successfully using IoT for real time level monitoring in the past. To address this, LvLogics developed a self- cleaning mechanism with no moving parts. Combined with the Taoglas EDGE IoT platform, this allows for years of maintenance-free service and provides real-time automation and insights.

The traditional way of measuring volumes in silos was using load cells, radar, guided radar or capacitive measurement, which are expensive (€2.5k – €12K per silo). LvLogics and Taoglas worked together to develop and deploy the internet connected low cost sensor making an innovative and unique “market first” offering.

Finalists’ applications were reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major telecommunications companies and analysts including T-Mobile, Telia Carrier AB, Recon Analytics, iGR, Mobile Ecosystem, Mobile Experts, Inc., Senza Fili, and Futuriom. All of the submissions were evaluated based on ease of use/ROI, effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, and financial impact. A full list of judges can be found at https://www.fiercetelecomawards.com/judges.

Winners will be announced in the 2020 Innovation Report set to publish by Fierce Wireless on Thursday, December 10th. To stay updated, click here.

Adrian Burns, President of IoT, Taoglas said, “Taoglas and LvLogics are honoured to be named a finalist alongside great competition in the 2020 Fierce Innovation Awards – we are immensely proud of the LvLogics Silo monitoring solution and are thrilled to have it recognized as a finalist in the IoT category.”

“LvLogics is a small Irish company and we’re absolutely thrilled to be recognised as a finalist alongside such large, global IoT players in the US-based, 2020 Fierce Innovation Awards,” said Barry Finnegan, CEO and Co-Founder, LvLogics. “Traditional methods of monitoring feed usually cost 6-8 times more than the LvLogics solution and are difficult to install. Our silo-monitoring solution enables real-time, flexible, low-maintenance measurement capabilities for users, with a very fast ROI and this is causing ripples throughout the industry. The requirement for this technology is global and the LvLogics solution is designed to be globally adaptable.”

Kevin Gray, Vice President, Fierce Wireless said, “Congratulations to the finalists of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Telecom Edition. Our program promotes the competitive spirit and initiative that spurs the design, development, and distribution of groundbreaking solutions. We applaud Taoglas and LvLogics on their success.”

See here for a demonstration of the monitoring platform or visit https://lvlogics.com/ for details on the self-cleaning smart sensor. For more information regarding the Taoglas® EDGE IoT hardware and software platform, visit https://www.taoglas.com/iot-solutions/. To read the case study, visit https://www.taoglas.com/silo-monitoring-with-smart-sensor-iot-solution/.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

About LvLogics

Lvlogics is innovative and customer focused. This experienced team has worked in this area for over 20 years and we bring industry knowledge and pragmatism to any monitoring challenge. We have developed the only self-cleaning silo monitoring solutions in the world.

Our team is dedicated to ensuring our products and services provide value to our customers. The business is focused on provision of solids monitoring and deliver cost effective solutions to monitoring pellets, animal feed, bottle banks, pallet levels or virtually any other level monitoring challenge. We enable customers to solve problems that may have previously been out of reach due to cost or complexity. As our business grows, our team grows, and we value new ideas, new challenges and customer input. We deploy our solutions in many countries and have global partners who provide support and customer care.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

