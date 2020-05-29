Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TNDM--Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer, will present a company update at the following virtual investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time), and

Raymond James 2020 Human Healthcare Innovation Conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time (10:40 a.m. Pacific Time).

The Company update presentations will be webcast live, and archive recordings will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2, and $TNDM.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.

Media Contact:

Steve Sabicer

714-907-6264

ssabicer@thesabicergroup.com

Investor Contact:

Susan Morrison

858-366-6900 x7005

IR@tandemdiabetes.com