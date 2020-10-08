Tallo and Jobs for America’s Graduates Partner to Prevent a COVID-Driven Dropout Crisis

With virtual learning likely to increase dropout rates, planning for the future is key

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) is partnering with Tallo, a digital platform that connects talent with opportunities, to stymie the number of high school students expected to drop out of school because of COVID-19.

Research suggests that an additional 2%-9% percent of high school students – 232,000 ninth through eleventh graders on the low end and 1.1 million on the high – could be driven to drop out in the absence of the relationships and experiences that keep them interested in getting their diploma.

“A big part of what makes high school such a memorable experience is the friends students gain and the extracurricular activities they get to participate in,” said Casey Welch, president and CEO of Tallo. “Without those, students – especially those whose families may be struggling to make ends meet – might feel less motivated to continue their education. We’re proud to be partnering with Jobs for America’s Graduates to provide students with the resources, mentors, and drive they need to stay in school.”

JAG has been working to prevent vulnerable students from dropping out of school since 1980. Through project-based learning and partnerships with organizations like Tallo, JAG works to help students set their sights on the future and see the purpose in what they are learning. With a Board of Directors that includes state governors, U.S. congress men and women, and mayors from around the country, JAG provides powerful solutions at both the state and national level.

“The 76,000 students that JAG serves have been hit the hardest – and likely will be impacted for the longest – by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many were experiencing significant barriers before the crisis hit, and now those scenarios are even more acute, given the loss of jobs and income many are facing,” said Ken Smith, President of Jobs for America’s Graduates. “JAG is pleased to work with partners like Tallo to keep our nation’s most vulnerable students engaged, connected, and empowered, supporting them as they complete high school, pursue secondary education, and secure jobs – during and long after the pandemic.”

Jobs for America’s Graduates focuses on a key set of core competencies to prepare students for the competitive job market they’ll face after graduation, and Tallo’s platform enables students to narrow down their career interests and learn from employers themselves about the skills and continuing education they’ll need to succeed.

Students participating in JAG programs now have access to a unique Tallo portal where they can begin building their Tallo profile, highlighting their interests, strengths, extracurricular activities, test scores and more. From there, they can connect with employers and mentors in industries of interest – and stand out to them by utilizing exclusive digital badges.

The Tallo platform also helps students apply for scholarships, financial aid, and facilitate JAG’s one-year follow-up with their recent high school graduates.

“High school students today will be facing a very different future when they graduate, and this is the time to start planning,” said Welch. “We believe that keeping kids in school starts by showing them that their futures are full of possibilities they may never have even imagined, and Tallo is excited work with JAG to help open doors, boost morale, and give students free reign to dream big.”

For more information on Tallo and JAG, visit tallo.com/JAG.

About Tallo:

Tallo’s virtual workforce platform provides a means for talent and talent seekers to overcome traditional geographic and socioeconomic boundaries and assists in the development, retention, reskilling, and attraction of talent. Tallo provides the only end to end workforce talent solution based on an approach of combining science, data analytics, and digital technology. Over one million Tallo users showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and have access to customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Tallo users represent more than 27,000 high schools, 4,000 colleges, hundreds of companies, and governmental entities. Tallo also serves a diverse community of users, including 250,000 Black and Latino/Hispanic students and young professionals. For more information about Tallo, visit www.tallo.com.

About Jobs for America’s Graduates:

Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) is a national nonprofit that has been reaching our nation’s most underserved youth for 40 years. JAG is a unique, valuable and necessary program providing youth with the essential skills for success. The JAG National Network has a footprint in 39 states, across 1,450 communities, impacting more than 76,000 youth annually.

