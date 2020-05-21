Talkspace Launches Cigna Relationship, Marking a Milestone of 40 Million Insured Lives Covered for Virtual Mental Health Care

Insurance coverage for Talkspace therapy and psychiatry services has increased 5-fold in the last year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkspace, the global leader in digital behavioral health, launches a new commercial health plan relationship with Cigna, bringing the total number of insured US lives covered for Talkspace to a milestone of 40 million. Under the Cigna relationship, eligible customers can begin a messaging or live video session with a licensed clinician of their choosing by applying the same payment they would for an in-person visit.

Talkspace’s growing relationship with insurers comes at a time when COVID-19 has further heightened the need to access behavioral health care services remotely. As distress among Americans has tripled, Talkspace has seen a 70 percent increase in clients registering with insurance between March and April of this year.

“ The rising volume of interest from health plans and members is a sign of the trust they have in our clinical quality, national provider network, and platform security,” said Mark Hirschhorn, Talkspace President and COO. “ Our service has been built with quality and capacity in mind to serve the urgent and diverse needs of millions struggling right now.”

Historically, clinical treatment for mental health conditions has been out of reach for many due to the low number of in-network options and the high cost of private practice care. The evolving relationship between insurers and telebehavioral health services gives members more accessible ways to care for their overall health, physically and mentally.

The expansion comes on the heels of Talkspace’s Digital Employee Assistance Program (Digital EAP) launch, which offers employers a range of digital wellness solutions to support employees amidst a time where the need to access services remotely has increased exponentially. Talkspace has experienced a 90 percent year-over-year increase in client volume since mid-March 2020.

Cigna joins many of the nation's largest health insurers, including Optum, Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Humana, that have in-network agreements with Talkspace.

Talkspace is a digital behavioral technology healthcare company. Its signature psychotherapy product connects individual clients with a network of thousands of licensed therapists through an easy-to-use and HIPAA-compliant web and mobile platform. With Talkspace, clients can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace also provides psychiatry services, including prescription fulfillment, adolescent therapy and couples counseling. To date, the service has been used by over 1.5 million people.

