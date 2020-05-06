Talkdesk Innovation Advances Customer Service Industry With Announcement of CX Cloud and Connections to Thousands of Opentalk 2020 Virtual Attendees

Products #15 and #16 of Talkdesk 20-in-20 spotlights the company’s innovation DNA and ability to quickly deliver market-defining solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCaaS--Talkdesk®, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced the latest advancement from Talkdesk 20-in-20; Talkdesk CX Cloud™, the industry’s most complete end-to-end customer experience solution on a single, unified platform. Talkdesk CX Cloud offers a powerful customer experience platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), a white-glove approach to comprehensive business services and simple, seamless integration capabilities with more than 60 business tools, including the deepest Salesforce integration. Talkdesk CX Cloud sets a new benchmark for the contact center solutions market with a platform that delivers enterprise scalability and security backed by the industry’s only 100% uptime Service Level Agreement.

The introduction of Talkdesk CX Cloud offers businesses the most comprehensive, cloud-native suite of end-to-end contact center solutions. Complete omnichannel support through customer engagement applications enables organizations to intelligently interact with customers on the channel of their choice. Built-in workforce engagement tools, featuring integrated agent desktop, mobile agent, workforce management, quality management and call recording, ensure teams are engaged, empowered and productive. Deep data analytics offer companies valuable insight to ensure peak operational performance, including real-time operational dashboards and business intelligence tools. Enterprise collaboration solutions extend customer support beyond the walls of the contact center, enabling agents to access help from subject matter experts in the company. Talkdesk CX Cloud is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) infused throughout the platform to reduce costs and drive smarter, more efficient interactions including applications for agent assistance, customer self-service, security monitoring, knowledge management and sourcing contact center talent.

Talkdesk CX Cloud offers companies more than 60 out-of-the-box integrations to CRMs and other popular business applications, including Salesforce, Zendesk, ServiceNow, Slack and Microsoft Teams, and 1-click access to over 50 contact center productivity apps with a 30-day trial with Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace. Additionally, with Talkdesk’s white-glove business transformation services throughout the entire customer journey, Talkdesk CX Cloud delivers everything companies need to make customer experience their competitive advantage.

“Most companies are tired of cobbling together multiple systems with product silos, fragmented customer experiences, integration issues and compatibility issues leading to a poor agent experience which translates into a dismal customer experience,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “Today’s customer-obsessed enterprises need a unified end-to-end solution that can meet all their needs while also reducing costs. Talkdesk CX Cloud is that solution.”

In addition to Talkdesk CX Cloud, the launch of Connections™ offers custom integrations to home-grown apps, core industry systems and on-premises data within minutes. Connections extends Talkdesk’s “clicks, not code” philosophy, reducing demand on IT teams to build, test and deploy new integrations, by enabling contact center integrations with any third-party system using simple configurations direct from the Talkdesk CX Cloud interface. Connections bridges data between any app, system or device with a public-facing application programming interface (API) without requiring extensive developer resources. With Connections, enterprises can easily integrate critical applications to optimize contact center operations, orchestrate automated workflows and deliver a world-class customer experience.

“The importance of streamlining customer interactions requires organizations to adopt cloud-based platforms designed to unify and integrate connections,” said Mark Smith, chief executive officer and chief research officer at Ventana Research. “Talkdesk CX Cloud and Connections brings the power of integration and platform as a service into a single offering that ensures the reliable and secure integration of technologies to enable a high quality customer experience with a strong return on existing technology investments.”

