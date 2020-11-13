Talkdesk a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service

Talkdesk positioned in Leaders quadrant based on both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Talkdesk is a Leader in the inaugural multi-regional Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service

Talkdesk has the highest combination of review scores and volume of verified Gartner Peer Insights

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCaaS--Talkdesk®, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced its recognition as a Leader by Gartner in the inaugural multi-regional 2020 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). Gartner performed a rigorous evaluation of 13 global contact center vendors for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

According to Gartner, "Leaders are best described as suppliers with strong support for the four pillars of great customer service, and with an ability to serve multinational organizations with local sales and support organizations. Leaders are more likely to serve customers through channel partners and have strong brand recognition, which has resulted in a large installed base or above-average market growth as a result of customer demand. Leaders also benefit from being able to support varying levels of deployment complexity, including integrations with partners through established marketplaces."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, and see it as confirmation of Talkdesk’s overall product strategy and commitment to innovation," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "Talkdesk CX Cloud is cloud-native and the industry’s first and only modern, global end-to-end customer experience solution. We believe our innovative delivery model, and the speed at which we are able to deliver new features and functionality, sets us apart within the CCaaS industry."

Talkdesk leads all CCaaS vendors in the North America and Global markets with the highest combination of review scores and volume of verified Gartner Peer Insights over the past year. User reviews include:

Talkdesk Simply Great :

"Moving to Talkdesk is a no-regret move for us. The platform is well thought out and allows us to be very flexible with our approach to customer experience. The Talkdesk team, Sales, Engineering and Technical Support are amazing and I feel like they really are a partner. I have never had such a great experience with any other software provider." - Director of Service Strategy, services industry

It doesn’t get easier than Talkdesk :

"Talkdesk was super easy to implement. Being a Wifi based service has made it easy to set up our team especially through our big location change. We are able to access and work remotely without any delays or breaks in our service to our customers. Ditching the need for all the added hard wires and hardware on our desks has just been a great improvement to our workspace as well." - Sales Manager, retail industry

If You Want To Be Efficient And Maximize Your Customer Service, Make The Switch Now :

"Over the past year or so we have been able to leverage Talkdesk in multiple ways to maximize our efficiency and deliver world class customer service. Not sure how we operated with any other system before making the move." - Director of Customer Success, services industry

Talkdesk is revolutionizing the customer service market with Talkdesk CX CloudTM the industry’s first and only modern, global end-to-end customer experience solution. By combining enterprise performance at scale with consumer simplicity, CX Cloud allows companies to easily adapt contact center operations to the evolving needs of customers, customer service and sales teams, resulting in increased productivity, customer satisfaction and cost saving. Talkdesk CX Cloud offers a dynamic customer experience platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), a white-glove approach to comprehensive business services and simple, seamless integration capabilities with more than 60 business tools, including the deepest Salesforce integration. Talkdesk CX Cloud sets a new benchmark for the contact center solutions market with enterprise scalability, security and reliability, backed by the industry’s only 100% uptime Service Level Agreement.

“Since leading its Series A financing, Threshold Ventures has watched Talkdesk become the clear front-runner in the CCaaS market,” said Josh Stein, partner, Threshold Ventures. “We applaud Talkdesk’s innovation and hard work to claim a “Leader” position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CCaaS.”

Gartner disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises. Combining enterprise performance with consumer simplicity, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of support and sales teams and their end-customers, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative companies around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, 2U, Trivago and YMCA rely on Talkdesk to make customer experience their competitive advantage. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

