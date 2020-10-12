TAL Global Releases White Paper on Corporate Security Issues in a COVID World

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TAL Global, a leading corporate security and risk management firm, has just released a new White Paper advising businesses, building owners, and property managers on ways to reopen their doors – and stay open – during the pandemic, ensuring building users remain healthy and all tangible and intangible assets are safe.

The White Paper, available here, https://bit.ly/2SwLCB4 includes a series of proactive steps administrators can take, such as:

Implementing cybersecurity measures to ensure corporate data is not compromised, as many workers continue to work remotely

Reassuring employees that all steps have been taken, and will continue to be taken, to safeguard their health and well-being

Minimizing virus transmission throughout the workplace

Initiating physical security programs, primarily involving protection for an organization's executive staff, on- and off-site, as well as when traveling

Crafting business continuity strategies to help organizations predict, prepare for, and prevent future emergencies.

"Sound risk mitigation and business continuity plans are crucial," says Johnathan Tal, founder and CEO of TAL Global.

"If there is one thing we have learned from this pandemic, it is that businesses must have continuity plans in place. These would include proven strategies that can be implemented quickly in a crisis, to protect their people, their facilities, and assets. This will make them much more resilient organizations."

Although no security organization in modern times has had to contend with a crisis of the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic, TAL Global has worked with major organizations around the world, safeguarding against extreme corporate security and risk management situations.

"While it may be difficult to see right now, we are learning many things from this pandemic, which will help us all in the future," adds Tal. "As outlined in the White Paper, organizations can develop plans that will help minimize the impact of a future crisis."

About TAL Global

TAL Global is an elite security consulting and risk management firm founded over 20 years ago in Silicon Valley that protects human and physical assets around the globe. The company includes a team of world-class, interdisciplinary experts that join forces to identify, analyze, and mitigate risks for their clients from every vulnerability – inside and out.

Julie Cruzal

info@talglobal.net

1999 S Bascom Avenue

Suite 700

Campbell, CA 95008