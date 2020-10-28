BusinessWire

TA Express Opens in Carthage, Texas

More truck parking, fuel lanes and showers now available in former Gateway Travel Plaza

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, has opened a new TA Express in Carthage, Texas, a franchise operated by Brian Hatchett. The site, formerly Gateway Travel Plaza, is located on Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 59.


  • Five diesel fueling positions with RFID and DEF on all lanes
  • 16 Exxon gasoline fueling lanes
  • 50 truck parking and 100 auto parking spaces
  • Four private showers
  • Laundry facilities
  • Travel store
  • Dining options: Denny’s, on-site deli
  • Gaming room
  • Transflo scanning

“We’ve spent many years working hard to build a network of businesses that our customers can trust and rely on,” said Hatchett. “It’s been a pleasure being a franchisee of TravelCenters of America and we look forward to continuing our growth with the company.”

This is the third travel center The Gateway Group has converted to a TA Express in 2020. The team opened a TA Express in Kilgore, Texas in January and another in Nacogdoches, Texas in June. They plan to continue their growth with the company and open a TA travel center in Fairfield, Texas next year.

“With the highest concentration of truck traffic in the nation, we’re pleased to bring more travel centers to the state of Texas,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “The Gateway Team has a strong, established reputation with professional drivers and we’re proud they chose to align with us as we continue growing our footprint through franchising.”

The opening of TA Express Carthage brings the company’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 271.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, convenience stores, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.


