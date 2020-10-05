TA Associates Completes Significant Growth Investment in Priority Software

BOSTON & LONDON & TEL AVIV DISTRICT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced that it has completed a significant growth investment in Priority Software Ltd., a leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software. TA joins existing investor Fortissimo Capital, a leading private equity firm based in Israel and focused on special situations and growth opportunities, as an institutional investor in Priority Software. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1986, Priority Software provides end-to-end cloud-based (SaaS) and on-premise business management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve business efficiency and the customer experience. The company’s Priority PRO product provides comprehensive ERP software for medium to large organizations encompassing demand planning, manufacturing operations, financial management, human capital management, procurement and supply chain management. Priority Software also provides business management software for smaller companies that focuses on financial management, reporting and accounting. The company has more than 10,000 customers and over 300,000 end users across multiple end markets, including manufacturing, construction, healthcare and pharma, services, and retail and wholesale. Priority Software has more than 200 employees located across five offices in Israel, the U.S., the UK and Belgium.

“TA’s extensive experience investing in the enterprise software space and in partnering with growing companies like Priority Software made the firm an attractive investment partner,” said Andres Richter, CEO of Priority Software. “We’ve identified opportunities to accelerate our growth and further expand Priority Software’s market penetration both nationally and internationally, and we believe that TA will be a valuable partner for us alongside Fortissimo to help us realize our ambitions.”

“Priority Software is considered by many to be a market leader in the Israeli ERP space, and we believe that the company has significant untapped potential,” said Stefan Dandl, a Senior Vice President at TA Associates who has joined the Priority Software Board of Directors. “Additionally, there is significant opportunity for Priority Software to expand internationally in its addressable market through acquisitive and organic growth. We look forward to partnering with the Priority Software and Fortissimo teams in these growth efforts.”

“We have been following Priority Software for several years and have been impressed by the quality of the company’s management team and the growth they have achieved to date,” said Naveen Wadhera, a Managing Director and Co-head of the EMEA Technology Group at TA Associates who has joined the Priority Software Board of Directors. “The ERP market continues to see strong growth globally, driven by a need for operational efficiency and transparency, coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. We believe that Priority Software’s flexible, innovative and high-quality products make it well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, and we are pleased to become an investment partner alongside Fortissimo as the company enters its next stage of growth.”

“As a firm focused on creating value from growth, Fortissimo is proud to have partnered with the Priority Software team and been a part of the company’s rapid growth over the last six years,” said Yuval Cohen, Managing Partner at Fortissimo Capital. “We continue to believe in Priority Software’s growth potential in Israel as a result of its leadership position, loyal customer base and superior technology and its potential to continue driving growth worldwide. We are excited to welcome TA as a new partner to further accelerate Priority Software’s growth.”

About Priority Software

Priority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutions for organizations of all sizes in a wide range of industries, from a fully featured ERP platform serving multinational corporations, to small and growing businesses. Recognized by top industry analysts and professionals for its product innovation, Priority Software improves business efficiency and the customer experience, providing real-time access to business data and insights in the cloud, on premise and on-the-go. With offices in the U.S., the UK, Belgium and Israel, and a global network of business partners, Priority Software enables more than 10,000 companies in 40 countries to manage and grow their business. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $33.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $2 billion per year. The firm’s more than 90 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

About Fortissimo Capital

Fortissimo Capital is a private equity fund, established in 2004, that invests primarily in Israeli-related technology and industrial companies to expedite growth. Fortissimo raised $1.6 billion across five funds. Fortissimo Capital is a special situations and growth capital Israeli-related private equity fund focused primarily on maturing technology and industrial companies that are at a point of inflection. Fortissimo's investment strategy is to achieve capital appreciation through taking a leading role and active approach in Israeli-related global businesses that require immediate and significant change, or stimulation of growth and by building business fundamentals to facilitate sustainable long-term growth and value creation. More information about Fortissimo Capital is available at www.ffcapital.com.

For TA Associates:

Marcia O’Carroll

TA Associates

+1 617-574-6796

mocarroll@ta.com

Caroline Collins

BackBay Communications

+1 617-963-0065

caroline.collins@backbaycommunications.com

Stephen Fishleigh

BackBay Communications

+44 203-475-7552

stephen.fishleigh@backbaycommunications.com

For Priority Software:

Efrat Nakibly

Priority Software

+972 54-563-9463

efratn@priority-software.com

For Fortissimo Capital:

Marc Lesnick

Fortissimo Capital Fund

+972 3-915-7466

marc@ffcapital.com