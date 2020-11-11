BusinessWire

T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the BCG and New Street Research 5G Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the BCG and New Street Research 5G Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neville Ray, president of technology of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the BCG and New Street Research 5G Conference.


A live webcast of the virtual event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
investor.relations@t-mobile.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

CSI Survey: Vast Majority of Consumers Eager for Cybersecurity Education

Posted on Author Business Wire

Survey reveals consumers have concerns about cybersecurity, value education on best practices
PADUCAH, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nearly three-quarters of consumers (74%) would be likely to participate in a cybersecurity awareness or education program from…
BusinessWire

PAR Technology Corporation Subsidiary — PAR Government Systems Introduces Commercial Version of GV3.0® Geospatial Viewing Application

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PAR Government Systems (“PAR Government”), a provider of geospatial and decision support solutions to the U.S. government for 50 years, has re-launched the popular GV3.0® raster imagery and full-motion video viewing…
BusinessWire

BAE Systems to Deliver System Integration and Information Technology Management for Army Cyber Command

Posted on Author Business Wire

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a one-year, $11.7 million contract to provide information technology (IT) services to the Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) to assist with the operation, maintenance, and technical aspects …