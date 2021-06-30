T-Mobile to Sell 5G Phone for $200

T-Mobile, one of the nation’s largest cellular phone companies, will sell a new phone with 5G technology and priced at $199.99. The launch of the most affordable 5G smartphone ever in the U.S., the REVVL V+ 5G, will be available exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

The new smartphone will be available in Metro stores on July 12 and in T-Mobile stores and online as early as July 23. The REVVL phone is made by Chinese electronics manufacturer TCL and runs on Android 11.

“When we say we’re just getting started, we mean it. Just three months after we launched the Great 5G Upgrade, we continue to tear down the barriers standing between you and a great 5G experience,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “REVVL smartphones have always been about giving people a no-compromises experience: great features at a great price. And REVVL V+ 5G sets a new bar for the industry.”

The latest REVVL 5G smartphone sports a big 6.82” HD+ display with triple rear cameras and a 16MP front facing camera. It’s packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery plus fingerprint sensor and face unlock for premium security.

T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 300 million people across 1.6 million square miles — that’s nearly 2x more coverage than AT&T says T-Mobile and 4x more than Verizon. It covers 92 percent of Interstate Highway miles across America vs just 68 percent for AT&T and 51 percent for Verizon. Plus, with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver average speeds of 325 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 150 million people.

Device Specs

16MP + 5MP + 2MP RFC with 16MP FFC Battery: 5000 mAh with USB C + 18W fast charging

5000 mAh with USB C + 18W fast charging Color: Nebula Black

Nebula Black OS: Android 11

Android 11 Screen: 6.82” 20:5:9 HD+ LCD Display

6.82” 20:5:9 HD+ LCD Display RAM: 4GB

4GB ROM: 64GB

64GB Bands: 5G n25/n41/n66/n71 LTE 2/4/5/12/25/26/41/66/71

5G n25/n41/n66/n71 LTE 2/4/5/12/25/26/41/66/71 Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor

Face unlock and fingerprint sensor Dimensions: 6.84” X 3.05” X 0.28”

6.84” X 3.05” X 0.28” Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700

MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor: Octa Core, 2@2.2 GHz, 6@2.0 GHz

The new REVVL will be available in Metro stores on July 12 and in T-Mobile stores and online at t-mobile.com on July 23. Full retail price (FRP) at both T-Mobile and Metro: $199.99.

T-Mobile customers can get the REVVL V+ 5G for $8.34/month ($0 down; FRP: $199.99) – over 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan with qualifying credit.