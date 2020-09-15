BusinessWire

T-Mobile to Offer the New Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad (8th gen) and iPad Air

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile will offer the latest products from Apple, including Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, Family Setup, the eighth-generation iPad and redesigned iPad Air. Customers will be able to order Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE in T-Mobile stores on Friday, September 18. Support for Family Setup in watchOS 7, which allows kids and older family members of the household who do not have iPhone to enjoy Apple Watch, will be available tomorrow, September 16. Customers will also be able to order the new iPad with in-store availability on Friday, September 18 and the new iPad Air, with orders coming soon and availability starting in October.


About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com


