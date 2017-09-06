T-Mobile to Offer Netflix With Family Plans

T-Mobile is launching new family plans with Netflix subscriptions included in a partnership between the two companies.

T-Mobile ONE family plans will now come with Netflix — at absolutely no extra charge. Families can binge watch all they want on T-Mobile’s unlimited network.

Subscription prices for T-Mobile ONE are $40 each for a family of four. To qualify, all you need are two or more paid voice lines on T-Mobile ONE with taxes and fees included. Even customers with free lines from the company’s recent “line-on-us” deals qualify. Customers on Unlimited 55+ or 2 lines for $100 can get Netflix On Us simply by switching to the latest T-Mobile ONE plan.

If you already have a Netflix subscription, T-Mobile said it will cover the cost of a standard subscription for you — meaning you’ll save nearly $120 every year.

“The future of mobile entertainment is not about bolting a satellite dish to the side of your house or resuscitating faded 90s dotcoms. The future is mobile, over-the-top and unlimited,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “While the carriers spend billions on their franken-strategies to cobble together carrier–cable–content mashups, the Un-carrier just leapfrogged them all by partnering with the best and giving it to customers at no extra charge. Because that’s what we always do. Give more to you without asking more from you.”

“This is the right move at the right time — for all the right reasons,” said Reed Hastings, co-founder and CEO of Netflix. “More and more fans are bingeing on mobile, so we’re bringing together Netflix’s award-winning TV shows and movies with T-Mobile’s award-winning, unlimited network.”

Shares in T-Mobile were up 0.15 to $63.79 on Wednesday. Netflix shares climbed $4.73 to close at $179.25 on the news.