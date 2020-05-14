T-Mobile Gives Graduates a Ceremonious Send-Off with TikTok #TossYourCap Challenge for Charity

The Un-carrier will donate up to $200K to Jobs for America’s Graduates, with $5 for every TikTok using #TossYourCap

What’s the news: To support the class of 2020, the Un-carrier will unite graduates and some well-known faces for an epic TikTok cap tossing challenge, all in the name of a great cause. For every video using #TossYourCap, T-Mobile will donate $5 — up to $200,000 — to Jobs for America’s Graduates, a non-profit dedicated to helping youth reach economic and academic success.

Why it matters: The class of 2020 may not get to gather together physically to toss their caps, but T-Mobile is stepping up to bring this important tradition online — now, graduates can still be celebrated, all for a great cause!

Who it’s for: The driven, resilient graduating class of 2020 and everyone who wants to give them an incredible commencement moment unlike any other.

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) isn’t letting a pandemic get in the way of celebrating the class of 2020. Today, the Un-carrier kicks off a first-of-its-kind #TossYourCap Challenge on TikTok with Grammy Award-winning artist DJ Khaled, Kesha, Dixie D’Amelio and more to celebrate graduates while making a difference. Now through May 31, for every video posted on TikTok using #TossYourCap, T-Mobile will donate $5, up to $200,000, to Jobs for America’s Graduates, a national non-profit dedicated to serving youth and young adults so they graduate from high school and achieve success. As business and education adapts in response to COVID-19, Jobs for America’s Graduates, their state-based Affiliates, and dedicated JAG Specialists are providing ongoing services to 75,000 youth across the country so they are prepared for the competitive job market following graduation.

This accompanies T-Mobile’s partnership with iHeartMedia for Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020 — a one-of-a-kind special podcast event for America’s graduation month, featuring addresses from some of the most impactful thought leaders today. On May 15, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert will share an inspirational speech of his own, available on iHeartRadio and podcast platforms.

“The class of 2020 is uniquely poised for greatness as the first virtually graduating class, so we’re eager to partner with iHeartMedia and provide a few words of empowerment to give students a well-deserved celebration, in an equally unprecedented way,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “To honor their achievement and help keep tradition alive in these trying times, the Un-carrier is bringing everyone together on TikTok to proudly toss those caps high AND support fellow students through an incredible cause. Cheers to the class of 2020!”

“I’m excited to be partnering with T-Mobile and kicking off the #TossYourCap Challenge with my song on TikTok to unify the class of 2020,” said DJ Khaled. “It’s amazing how these videos will help raise money to ensure that kids can meet their goals and become successful after graduation…I’ll see you on TikTok, Bless Up!”

Take on the #TossYourCap Challenge on TikTok:

Open TikTok and head to the Discover page. Click on #TossYourCap, or search for #TossYourCap. Find the challenge song “All I Do Is Win (feat. T-Pain)” by DJ Khaled, click “use this sound,” then get your grad cap, hat, or whatever you wanna toss at the ready… Toss! That! Cap! Share your video using #TossYourCap — then, invite your friends to take on the challenge next. You can post as many times as you like!

With this, T-Mobile is also kicking off its national Un-carrier Jobs Initiative committing to hire more than 5,000 new employees over the next year in Retail, Customer Care, T-Mobile for Business, Product and Technology (IT), and more! Graduates interested in joining Team Magenta can check out jobs that will be posted over the coming months at T-Mobile.com/Careers.

T-Mobile has been mobilizing response and relief efforts in every area of business to continue providing connectivity during these challenging times, and to give back to those most in need. In addition to providing additional smartphone and hotspot data and launching its most affordable rate plan — T-Mobile Connect — T-Mobile signed the FCC’s “Keeping Americans Connected Pledge,” ensuring postpaid wireless, residential and small business customers impacted by COVID-19 do not lose service. As part of its longstanding commitment to students and youth, T-Mobile has rapidly delivered digital learning solutions to over 500,000 students in over 820 schools and districts. And, T-Mobile remains focused on giving, partnering on critical giving initiatives, including committing to provide over 40,000 phone chargers to hospitals nationwide and giving more than $4 million to local schools and organizations like Feeding America and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to keep kids safe, fed and cared for while schools are closed. For more information about T-Mobile’s COVID-19 response, head here, and stay up to date on the company’s year-round philanthropic efforts here.

For more information on the #TossYourCap Challenge, follow @TMobile on TikTok and Twitter.

T-Mobile will donate a minimum of $100K. For more information about JAG see www.jag.org.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

About Jobs for America’s Graduates

Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) is a national nonprofit that has been reaching our nation’s most underserved youth for 40 years. JAG is a unique, valuable and necessary program providing youth with the essential skills for success. The JAG National Network has a footprint in 39 states, across 1,400 communities, impacting more than 75,000 youth annually.

