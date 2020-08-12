T-Mobile Expands Popular “Test Drive” to Businesses; Launches No-Risk Network Trial

What’s the news: T-Mobile is amping Test Drive© — one of the company’s first five Un-carrier moves — by extending the popular consumer program to businesses of all sizes. Dubbed the No-Risk Network Trial, the new program lets businesses try T-Mobile’s bigger, better network for free before they switch. To make it even easier to switch T-Mobile will offer a free phone, free service and a switch incentive. And, T-Mobile is launching a major ad campaign to showcase the benefits businesses get with the Un-carrier, now that Sprint is part of T-Mobile.

Why it matters: Now more than ever, businesses count on connectivity, and 60.4% of businesses say network coverage and reliability are the most important factors in choosing a wireless provider.1 T-Mobile is removing any doubts that the Un-carrier’s network is ready for business.

Who it’s for: Businesses of all sizes who want it all: a great network, a great value AND great support.

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Try before you bye. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced one of its original Un-carrier moves — Test Drive — is now welcoming businesses with the No-Risk Network Trial for business. When it comes to something as critical as wireless, no business should have to buy before they try, and with T-Mobile, they don’t have to. With this move, any business can try the Un-carrier’s bigger, better nationwide network for free for up to 30 days, before they switch. And, to sweeten the switch, starting August 14, T-Mobile will offer business customers a Samsung A51 5G for free and 90-days of free service and pay off up to $650 from a previous provider! Plus, T-Mobile is launching a major ad campaign underscoring the T-Mobile Business Advantage — no more trade-offs between network, support and value.

“ For the hundreds of thousands of businesses all over the country struggling to stay afloat, saving money has never been more important. We want them to know, with T-Mobile, you don’t have to choose between a powerful network, unmatched support and incredible value,” said, Mike Katz, Executive Vice President, T-Mobile for Business. “ We’re so confident in the strength of our network, we want you to try it for free. Come on over, let us show you what being part of the magenta family is all about.”

This amped up Un-carrier move is the latest in significant growth and investment in T-Mobile for Business. At the company’s earnings announcement last week, T-Mobile announced it has surpassed AT&T and is now America’s #2 wireless provider, crediting T-Mobile for Business for most of the company’s postpaid over-performance this quarter.

T-Mobile’s new media campaign — running across TV, web and digital — showcases the T-Mobile Business Advantage and the end of businesses having to choose between a great network, great service and great value. With T-Mobile, businesses can expect:

A Network Better for Business : T-Mobile’s 5G network covers more businesses in more places than anyone else, with more 5G coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined . 2 T-Mobile customers get 5G coverage in over 7,500 cities and towns, covering more than 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. And, with a $40B planned investment in network and business improvements over the next three years, the Un-carrier is working to supercharge innovation and connect businesses and communities throughout the country.

: T-Mobile’s 5G network covers more businesses in more places than anyone else, with more 5G coverage than AT&T and Verizon . T-Mobile customers get 5G coverage in over 7,500 cities and towns, covering more than 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. And, with a $40B planned investment in network and business improvements over the next three years, the Un-carrier is working to supercharge innovation and connect businesses and communities throughout the country. Magenta Glove Support : Switching doesn’t have to be stressful, and with T-Mobile it won’t be. T-Mobile for Business customers get the benefit of dedicated implementation teams that make sure any transition is seamless. For three years in a row, J.D. Power rated T-Mobile Highest in Business Customer Satisfaction with Very Small, Small/Medium and Large Enterprise Wireless Service.

: Switching doesn’t have to be stressful, and with T-Mobile it won’t be. T-Mobile for Business customers get the benefit of dedicated implementation teams that make sure any transition is seamless. For three years in a row, J.D. Power rated T-Mobile Highest in Business Customer Satisfaction with Very Small, Small/Medium and Large Enterprise Wireless Service. Insanely Great Value: T-Mobile lets you spend less and innovate more. The Un-carrier offers everything business customers need to ensure their business is mobile, with extras like mobile hotspot, global roaming and more. Plus, there’s no extra charge for 5G access.

Businesses have a unique opportunity to innovate and grow with T-Mobile. With use cases emerging every day, there’s never been a better time to make the switch. To take advantage of No-Risk Network Trial, visit www.t-mobile.com/business/offers/free-network-trial and select your business size. Businesses with up to 12 lines will be provided a hotspot to trial T-Mobile’s upgraded LTE network for up to 30 days or 30GB whichever comes first. For accounts with 13+ lines, a T-Mobile for Business expert will connect you with a program to meet your needs. After testing the network — including T-Mobile’s 5G network where available — for 30 days, simply return the devices.

To get a Samsung A51 5G on us and 90 days free service with bill credits, business customers just switch or add a new line of Magenta Plus for Business or Business Unlimited Plus to get their old smartphones paid off with a virtual prepaid card and trade-in credit on up to five lines.

For more information on the T-Mobile Business Advantage, visit www.t-mobile.com/business/business-advantage. Details on the offer will be available starting Friday, August 14.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

1IDC, 2019 Enterprise Mobility Decision Makers Survey: Services

2 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® as reported on www.speedtest.net/global-index/united-states#market-analysis for Q2 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

Limited time offers; subject to change. Must be active & in good standing to receive credits, allow 2 bill cycles. SIM Starter Kit may be required for new lines. No Risk Network Trial: Non-customers only; 1 trial per organization. Includes 200MB roaming. Your non-T-Mobile rate plan terms also apply. You may need to upgrade devices when you switch to get full coverage. Free 90 Days: Qualifying business account, service & port-in required. Device Offers: If you cancel or downgrade wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, you may owe up to the full value of your device (ex. iPhone SE 64 GB $459.99) on required finance agreement; contact us first. Tax on pre-credit device price due at sale. 5G is still developing; coverage not available in some areas. While 5G access won't require a certain plan or feature, some uses/services might. Capable device required . See Coverage details, Terms and Conditions, and Open Internet information for network management details (like video optimization) at T-Mobile.com. Break Free: Up to $650 for up to 5 lines, additional corporate lines reimbursed via bill credit of up to $100/line, including device trade-in. Allow 8 weeks.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

http://investor.t-mobile.com