T-Mobile Expands Home Internet to More Than 450 Cities & Towns Left High-and-Dry by AT&T

No contract, $50 per month high-speed Internet access is rolling out to vast swaths of the country, including rural America, for both T-Mobile and non-T-Mobile customers alike
What’s the news: T-Mobile is throwing a lifeline to many communities being abandoned by AT&T. It’s expanding its $50 / month, no two-year contract Home Internet service into more than 450 cities and towns that AT&T is deserting. The Un-carrier is also opening the service to non-T-Mobile customers in these new areas.
Why it matters: Many parts of the country have extremely limited, slow Internet options and the pandemic has increased our reliance on Internet connectivity. AT&T dropping DSL service in those communities makes an already difficult situation that much worse.
Who it’s for: 20 million households in thousands of locations that are sick-and-tired of their Internet access provider jerking them around.
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What AT&T takes away, T-Mobile brings back. Following news that AT&T is discontinuing DSL home broadband in many communities, T-Mobile is massively expanding its Home Internet pilot service to give another option to an additional 20 million households in parts of 450 cities and towns — many in rural America — being abandoned by AT&T in the middle of a pandemic when connectivity has never been more important. With this move, the Un-carrier is also expanding its Home Internet pilot to non-T-Mobile customers in these areas.
T-Mobile has been piloting Home Internet on its LTE network, as the Un-carrier prepares to launch 5G Home Internet across the country. And it’s clear the service is badly needed. 61 percent of rural households have no choice when it comes to high speed home broadband.
“We can’t stand idly by while AT&T leaves potentially millions with fewer home Internet options at a time when our connection to the Internet is so vital — for work, remote school, connection with family and friends. That’s why we’re undertaking this massive expansion,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “The Carriers and the Cableopoly have consistently over-promised and under-delivered when it comes to broadband access. Thanks to our merger with Sprint, we can end this and give millions in underserved communities more choices and competition for high-speed home broadband.”
T-Mobile Home Internet is just $50/month with AutoPay and features many of the same benefits that have made T-Mobile the fastest growing wireless provider for the past seven years:
- Covid-proof: it’s all self-installation so no need for installers to come to your home.
- No hardware fees. $0 hardware lease with service.
- Taxes and fees included.
- No two-year contracts.
- No maddening “introductory” price offers. What you pay at sign-up is what you’ll pay as long as you have service.
- No data caps.
T-Mobile Home Internet originally launched last year as an invite-only pilot for select T-Mobile customer households, including many in underserved and rural areas. Customer feedback should leave old-school ISPs quaking in their boots. Examples: customers give T-Mobile Home Internet an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 42, compared to -75 (that’s a negative 75!) for their previous provider. 73 percent report saving money with T-Mobile Home Internet, and of those saving money, 78% report saving more than $20/month and more than 50% report saving more than $30 per month or $360 annually.
T-Mobile recently expanded the Home Internet pilot to non-T-Mobile customers in several Western Michigan counties including the Grand Rapids area. The reaction to the rollout paints a message that’s crystal clear: consumers desperately want, or even NEED, better Internet access. It also provides T-Mobile the confidence for today’s significant expansion.
The Home Internet pilot provides home broadband on the Un-carrier’s LTE network. With additional capacity unlocked by the merger with Sprint, T-Mobile is preparing to put its massive network capacity to use, in part by launching 5G Home Internet nationwide, covering more than 50% of U.S. households within six years and providing a desperately needed alternative to incumbent cable and telco ISPs.
T-Mobile Home Internet service is available on a first-come, first-served basis based on equipment inventory and local network capacity, which is expanding all the time. For more information on T-Mobile Home Internet or to check availability for your home in these areas, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/isp.
List of New Cities & Towns:
Alabama
- Jasper
- Scottsboro
- Alexander City
- Fort Payne
- Tuscaloosa
- Birmingham-Hoover
- Montgomery
- Gadsden
- Troy
- Auburn-Opelika
- Atmore
- Dothan
- Huntsville
- Selma
- Talladega-Sylacauga
- Cullman
- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley
- Mobile
- Decatur
- Florence-Muscle Shoals
- Anniston-Oxford
- Albertville
- Eufaula
Arkansas
- Camden
- Paragould
- Jonesboro
- Pine Bluff
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers
- Batesville
- Hot Springs
- Helena-West Helena
- Arkadelphia
- El Dorado
- Magnolia
- Hope
- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway
- Russellville
- Searcy
- Blytheville
- Forrest City
- Malvern
- Fort Smith
California
- Eureka-Arcata
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
- San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
- Salinas
- Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom
- San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad
- Vallejo
- Bakersfield
- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles
- Susanville
- Merced
- Stockton
- Chico
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario
- Fresno
- Santa Rosa-Petaluma
- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara
- Modesto
- Redding
Florida
- Panama City
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Jacksonville
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
- The Villages
- Gainesville
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
- Tallahassee
- Lakeland-Winter Haven
- Key West
- Port St. Lucie
- Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent
- Sebastian-Vero Beach
- Clewiston
- Homosassa Springs
- Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach
- Ocala
- Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville
Georgia
- Americus
- Jesup
- Statesboro
- Douglas
- Thomasville
- Dublin
- Waycross
- Bainbridge
- Vidalia
- Milledgeville
- Cordele
- Dalton
- Savannah
- Albany
- Hinesville
- Macon-Bibb County
- Moultrie
- Rome
- Athens-Clarke County
- St. Marys
- Jefferson
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta
- Brunswick
- Thomaston
- Cornelia
- Valdosta
- Gainesville
- Cedartown
- Warner Robins
- Columbus
- LaGrange
- Augusta-Richmond County
Iowa
- Davenport-Moline-Rock Island
Illinois
- Sterling
- Mount Vernon
- Decatur
- Galesburg
- Centralia
- Bloomington
- Carbondale-Marion
- Peoria
- Rockford
- Springfield
- Lincoln
- Pontiac
- Rochelle
- Champaign-Urbana
- Kankakee
- Dixon
- Jacksonville
- Danville
- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
- Quincy
Indiana
- Plymouth
- Logansport
- Peru
- Huntington
- Fort Wayne
- Kendallville
- Bedford
- North Vernon
- Madison
- Washington
- Jasper
- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
- Columbus
- Wabash
- Bloomington
- Angola
- Kokomo
- Michigan City-La Porte
- Vincennes
- Elkhart-Goshen
- Auburn
- Decatur
- Terre Haute
- Lafayette-West Lafayette
- Muncie
- Evansville
- South Bend-Mishawaka
Kansas
- Parsons
- Garden City
- Great Bend
- Pittsburg
- Emporia
- Coffeyville
- Lawrence
- Wichita
- Topeka
- Atchison
- Salina
- Liberal
- Dodge City
- Manhattan
- McPherson
- Ottawa
Kentucky
- Madisonville
- Mount Sterling
- Middlesborough
- Central City
- Mayfield
- Maysville
- Lexington-Fayette
- Murray
- Owensboro
- London
- Elizabethtown-Fort Knox
- Frankfort
- Richmond-Berea
- Bardstown
- Paducah
- Louisville/Jefferson County
Louisiana
- Minden
- New Orleans-Metairie
- Baton Rouge
- Bogalusa
- Alexandria
- Hammond
- Shreveport-Bossier City
- Natchitoches
- Lake Charles
- Houma-Thibodaux
- Lafayette
- Morgan City
- Monroe
- Opelousas
- Jennings
- Fort Polk South
- DeRidder
Michigan
- Marquette
- Kalamazoo-Portage
- Jackson
- Monroe
- Grand Rapids-Kentwood
- Lansing-East Lansing
- Flint
- Sturgis
- Houghton
- Ludington
- Adrian
- Mount Pleasant
- Battle Creek
- Saginaw
- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
- Bay City
- Ann Arbor
- Muskegon
- Escanaba
- Holland
- Midland
- Hillsdale
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Niles
- Alma
- Traverse City
- Cadillac
- Coldwater
- Iron Mountain
Minnesota
- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
Missouri
- Farmington
- Kirksville
- Moberly
- Sikeston
- Kennett
- Poplar Bluff
- Marshall
- Jefferson City
- Maryville
- Columbia
- Sedalia
- Hannibal
- Springfield
- Warrensburg
- Mexico
- Joplin
- Lebanon
- Cape Girardeau
- St. Louis
- Kansas City
- St. Joseph
Mississippi
- Meridian
- Clarksdale
- Starkville
- Brookhaven
- Jackson
- Oxford
- Laurel
- Columbus
- Corinth
- Grenada
- Indianola
- Cleveland
- Tupelo
- McComb
- Greenville
- Hattiesburg
- West Point
- Vicksburg
- Greenwood
- Gulfport-Biloxi
- Natchez
North Carolina
- Marion
- Rockingham
- Winston-Salem
- Wilmington
- Goldsboro
- Roanoke Rapids
- North Wilkesboro
- Albemarle
- Kinston
- Laurinburg
- Fayetteville
- Durham-Chapel Hill
- Greensboro-High Point
- Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton
- Lumberton
- Burlington
- Jacksonville
- Brevard
- Raleigh-Cary
- Shelby
- Asheville
- Boone
- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia
New Mexico
- Las Cruces
- Hobbs
Nevada
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise
- Pahrump
- Fallon
- Elko
- Carson City
- Reno
Ohio
- Jackson
- Athens
- Cambridge
- Coshocton
- Portsmouth
- Findlay
- Chillicothe
- Marietta
- Bucyrus-Galion
- Akron
- Cleveland-Elyria
- Dayton-Kettering
- Columbus
- Zanesville
- Canton-Massillon
- Toledo
- Sandusky
- Ashtabula
- Norwalk
- Tiffin
- Washington Court House
- Greenville
- Wilmington
- Salem
- Wooster
- Cincinnati
- Youngstown-Warren-Boardman
Oklahoma
- Guymon
- Elk City
- Duncan
- McAlester
- Stillwater
- Enid
- Ada
- Tulsa
- Woodward
- Tahlequah
- Altus
- Oklahoma City
- Weatherford
- Muskogee
- Lawton
- Durant
- Ardmore
- Bartlesville
- Ponca City
- Shawnee
- Miami
Pennsylvania
- Pittsburgh
- New Castle
South Carolina
- Greenwood
- Orangeburg
- Charleston-North Charleston
- Bennettsville
- Spartanburg
- Greenville-Anderson
- Columbia
- Union
- Sumter
- Seneca
- Florence
- Newberry
- Gaffney
- Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach
Tennessee
- Jackson
- Martin
- Dyersburg
- Brownsville
- Paris
- Greeneville
- Johnson City
- Knoxville
- Athens
- Union City
- Lawrenceburg
- Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin
- Crossville
- McMinnville
- Newport
- Morristown
- Lewisburg
- Cleveland
- Chattanooga
- Clarksville
- Memphis
- Kingsport-Bristol
Texas
- Eagle Pass
- Borger
- Levelland
- Plainview
- Zapata
- Lubbock
- Del Rio
- Mount Pleasant
- Kingsville
- Laredo
- Brownsville-Harlingen
- Rio Grande City-Roma
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
- El Paso
- Waco
- Jacksonville
- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Beaumont-Port Arthur
- Pecos
- Victoria
- Wichita Falls
- San Antonio-New Braunfels
- Beeville
- Brenham
- Tyler
- Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
- Longview
- Lufkin
- Corpus Christi
- Sweetwater
- Killeen-Temple
- Alice
- Huntsville
- Paris
- Nacogdoches
- Hereford
- Snyder
- Fredericksburg
- Pampa
- Odessa
- Amarillo
- Pearsall
- Bay City
- Gainesville
- Vernon
- Big Spring
- Abilene
- Texarkana
Virginia
- Danville
Wisconsin
- Appleton
- Green Bay
- Beaver Dam
- Manitowoc
- Fond du Lac
- Janesville-Beloit
- Milwaukee-Waukesha
- Oshkosh-Neenah
- Stevens Point
- Eau Claire
- Watertown-Fort Atkinson
- Racine
- Menomonie
- Madison
- Whitewater
- La Crosse-Onalaska
West Virginia
- Parkersburg-Vienna
- Huntington-Ashland
- Point Pleasant
- Weirton-Steubenville
- Wheeling
During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Sales tax & regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. Qualifying account and credit approval required. For use only with T-Mobile LTE Wi-Fi Gateway for in-home use at location provided at activation. If canceling service, return gateway or pay $207. Video streaming resolution depends on available speeds. Without AutoPay, $5 more. May not be reflected on 1st bill. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for network management details.
