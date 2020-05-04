T-Mobile Donates Half a Million Medical Masks and Invites Customers and Employees to Join in Thanking COVID-19 Heroes for #GivingTuesdayNow

On May 5, the Un-carrier joins a global effort to give back to those on the front lines – partnering with the CDC Foundation to donate 500,000 face masks and giving customers and employees several ways to thank frontline workers

What’s the news: T-Mobile is mobilizing to support #GivingTuesdayNow, a new global day of giving focused on recognizing and supporting workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. Starting Tuesday, May 5, T-Mobile will:

Donate 500,000 medical face masks to the CDC Foundation

Help provide childcare options for frontline worker families by giving $5 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s COVID-19 Relief Fund for every eligible accessory purchased on T-Mobile.com, up to $100,000

Offering customers the opportunity to send a thank you to frontline workers through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on Giving Tuesday

LIGHTing IT BLUE – and encouraging everyone to join the movement

Why it matters: COVID-19 has touched everyone, but those working the frontlines are being hit especially hard. T-Mobile and its passionate customers, fans and employees are stepping up to bring supplies, resources and a huge, collective THANK YOU to those brave individuals who are taking big risks every day to serve us all.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants to make a real difference during these trying times — whether that’s through a donation (on behalf of T-Mobile) or a personal message of gratitude!

The Un-carrier is also giving customers a way to celebrate and give a special shout out to frontline workers in their own communities through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Not to mention turning some signature magenta locations around the country, including its headquarters and sports stadiums, blue as part of the LIGHT IT BLUE movement.

“This T-Mobile #GivingTuesdayNow campaign and our partnership with CDC Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America is just an extension of our commitment to help create connections for people,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “In addition to T-Mobile’s support, we’re giving our customers, employees and fans another opportunity to recognize the heroes who are serving us all every day through this crisis. To those on the front lines: Thank you. We’re With You.”

Starting May 5, T-Mobile’s #GivingTuesdayNow campaign will launch. It includes:

Donation of 500,000 Medical Masks: T-Mobile is donating half a million medical face masks to help protect healthcare workers on the front lines. Masks will be distributed nationwide to areas of high need through the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 response.

T-Mobile is donating half a million medical face masks to help protect healthcare workers on the front lines. Masks will be distributed nationwide to areas of high need through the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 response. Essential Accessories, Essential Assistance Offer – ON US: For every purchase of an eligible essential accessory (phone case, screen protector, charging product, etc.) from T-Mobile.com, T-Mobile will donate $5 – on us – to Boys & Girls Clubs of America COVID-19 Relief Fund, up to $100,000, which helps provide childcare options for frontline worker families.

For every purchase of an eligible essential accessory (phone case, screen protector, charging product, etc.) from T-Mobile.com, T-Mobile will donate $5 – on us – to Boys & Girls Clubs of America COVID-19 Relief Fund, up to $100,000, which helps provide childcare options for frontline worker families. LIGHT IT BLUE and THANK YOU for #FrontlineFirst: On May 5, as part of the national LIGHT IT BLUE campaign, T-Mobile will encourage everyone to show their gratitude by sharing images (blue, of course) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – and through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app – with messages of support and thanks to ALL frontline workers. Plus, the Un-carrier will once again join the nationwide movement honoring frontline workers by turning all of its magenta properties blue for the day, including its headquarters in Bellevue, Washington and Overland Park, Kansas, T-Mobile Park in Seattle and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“The masks T-Mobile is supplying will go directly to frontline workers in the states being hardest hit by the crisis right now, filling a critical need for organizations feeling the strain from limited supply chains,” said Dr. Judy Monroe, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. “The coronavirus pandemic is an all-hands-on-deck moment for the entire world, and we’re grateful for companies like T-Mobile, which see a need and step up to fill it.”

The Un-carrier joins Giving Tuesday Now alongside the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, PayPal, United Nations Foundation, CDC Foundation, LinkedIn, Guardian News and Media, Aga Khan Foundation, United Way Worldwide, Candid, the Communications Network, Global Impact, Philanthropy Together, Teach for All and many more. T-Mobile’s Giving Tuesday Now campaign is yet another example of how the company is putting its resources – and key partnerships with the CDC Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America – to work to help those most affected by this crisis.

T-Mobile’s Response to COVID-19

T-Mobile knows how important it is for people to stay connected — especially during these unique and challenging times. Ensuring its network continues to perform for everyone that depends on it, T-Mobile has also stepped up efforts to take care of customers and communities. In addition to providing additional smartphone and hotspot data and launching its most affordable rate plan — T-Mobile Connect — T-Mobile proudly signed onto the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge” to ensure postpaid wireless, residential and small business customers impacted by COVID-19 do not lose service. As part of the company’s longstanding commitment to students and youth, T-Mobile has doubled down to rapidly deliver digital learning solutions to more than 500,000 students in over 820 schools and districts and has stepped up to give more than $4 million to organizations like Feeding America, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and local schools to keep vulnerable children safe, cared for and fed while they are out of school. The company has also partnered on other critical giving initiatives, including committing to provide more than 40,000 phone chargers to hospitals nationwide. For more up to date information about T-Mobile’s COVID-19 response, head here. You can also stay up to date on T-Mobile’s year round philanthropic efforts here.

