T-Mobile Customers are Going to Flip for the New Motorola razr

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me you built a time machine? T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the new Motorola razr is coming to the Un-carrier, bringing more options for customers to tap into the first and largest nationwide 5G network in the US. The razr brings back the old school flip phone now reinvented and packed with the power of 5G, tapping into T-Mobile’s LTE and 5G spectrum (600 MHz and 2.5 GHz).

T-Mobile’s 5G network covers over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles – that’s bigger than AT&T and Verizon’s 5G network combined. And thanks to the Un-carrier’s massive supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), in many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps…that’s 7.5X faster than today’s average LTE speeds.

In addition to tapping into all that Un-carrier 5G goodness, the razr flips out to a 6.2” OLED display and the Quick View front display gives customers quick access to respond to messages, get directions, skip songs and more. The new smartphone has two cameras (48 MP and 20 MP) and is packed with all-day battery.

The razr will be available at T-Mobile in Polished Graphite and Blush Gold. Stay tuned for more details.

Learn more about the razr coming to T-Mobile here: t-mobile.com/cell-phone/motorola-razr-5g

5G: Coverage not available in some areas. While 5G access won't require a certain plan or feature, some uses/services might.

