Sysdig Wins Red Hat North American Partner Award

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sysdig, Inc., the secure DevOps leaders, was named as the Public Sector Rising Star by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. The award is part of the annual Red Hat North American Partner Awards that honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization.

In order to confidently run Kubernetes and containers in production, toolsets must support a secure DevOps workflow. Sysdig was honored by Red Hat for its unified platform for security and monitoring, which simplifies management with a single source of truth across development, DevOps, and security teams. The Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform is built on open source, with the scale, performance, and usability enterprises demand.

Earlier this week, Red Hat announced Ford is a finalist for the 2020 Red Hat Innovator of the Year award. After launching OpenShift in production, Ford adopted Sysdig Secure and Sysdig Monitor, a Kubernetes security solution certified by Red Hat, to add extra visibility and protection for its development and production OpenShift environments.

“Red Hat and its technology is a testament to the power of open source solutions in supporting the transition to containers and Kubernetes and accelerating innovation,” said Suresh Vasudevan, chief executive officer, Sysdig. “We are honored to be recognized by Red Hat as a Rising Star and we look forward to our continued collaboration. We are also excited to see our joint customer, Ford, recognized for their cloud transformation.”

Sysdig collaborates with Red Hat during each phase of the container lifecycle. With Red Hat, Sysdig customers are able to maximize application performance and availability while minimizing security risk. The Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise-grade Kubernetes container application platform and Sysdig provides a unified platform for OpenShift security, compliance, and monitoring.

Red Hat's 2019 North American Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for their dedication to successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2019 across several categories that span Red Hat’s open source portfolio and their dedication to delivering customer success.

“Sysdig is a valued channel partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award,” said Michael Byrd, vice president, public sector channel sales, Red Hat. “We look forward to our continued relationship with Sysdig and helping them provide the best in open source solutions to their clients.”

About Sysdig

Sysdig enables companies to confidently run cloud-native workloads in production. With the Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform, cloud teams embed security, validate compliance and maximize performance and availability. The Sysdig platform is open by design with the scale, performance, and usability enterprises demand. The largest companies rely on Sysdig for cloud-native security and visibility. Learn more at sysdig.com.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks of Red Hat, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

