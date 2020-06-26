Syngenta Announces Plans for New Seeds R&D Innovation & Customer Experience Center in Northern Illinois

World-class site will showcase leading seeds and digital technologies and spotlight Syngenta’s product development through on-farm collaboration with growers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#agriculture--Syngenta announced today plans to build a new R&D Innovation and Customer Experience Center in the heart of the US Corn Belt.

The 90-acre site will be located in Malta, Ill., DeKalb County, about one hour west of Syngenta’s global and North America Seeds offices in Downers Grove. The site was selected for its location, soil type and accessibility, and will provide facilities for large-scale events and engagement with growers on corn and soybean technology and innovation.

“This new site will enable us to accelerate our innovation in Seeds R&D while strengthening our focus on delivering new capabilities through investments in breeding and digital technologies,” said Trevor Hohls, Global Head Seeds Development. “This is a strong statement of our commitment to innovation and providing our scientists with the resources to bring the best products and technologies to solve the key problems that growers face.”

In addition to showcasing Syngenta’s leading technology and innovation, this new site will spotlight how Syngenta is transforming product development through on-farm collaboration with growers.

“I’m really excited about this strategic investment and how it will bring us even closer to the center of the US seeds market, as well as providing access to world-leading agriculture and digital talent in the Midwest,” said Justin Wolfe, Regional Director Seeds North America. “We’re committed to US farmers, and this site will allow to us to collaborate even more with our customers.”

This investment builds on Syngenta’s continued commitment to Seeds R&D in the US. In addition to Syngenta’s global innovation center in Research Triangle Park, N.C., the company opened a new $30 million Trait Conversion Accelerator in Nampa, Idaho last August.

Construction on the Northern Illinois site is expected to begin early next year with the site scheduled to open by the end of 2022. For more information about Syngenta’s innovation, visit Syngenta.com/innovation-agriculture. Join the conversation online – connect with Syngenta at Syngenta-us.com/social.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

