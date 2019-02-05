Symantec Hires Chief Marketing Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Cyber security company Symantec announced that Debora Tomlin will join Symantec as Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”), effective Feb. 22. Ms. Tomlin will oversee Symantec’s global marketing organization and report directly to Symantec President and CEO Greg Clark.

Ms. Tomlin is a marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience. Since 2012, she has served as EVP, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer for CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, leading all aspects of marketing, customer experience and data strategies. During her tenure, she also led distribution and enterprise strategy. Prior to CSAA Insurance Group, Ms. Tomlin held several senior leadership positions at Capital One Bank, including Vice President of Brand Marketing, as well as the roles of Senior Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Branding for USAA Insurance Company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Deb to Symantec,” said Mr. Clark, Symantec President and CEO. “An accomplished and influential leader in the marketing industry, Deb brings tremendous experience leading marketing, customer experience, distribution and product teams. I am confident her expertise will help take our leadership portfolio and customer success to the next level in the market, and that she will be a strong addition to the Symantec management team as we execute our strategic growth plans.”

“In today’s dynamic digital environment, cyber security is increasingly important for people and businesses worldwide, and I’m excited to join the market leader as we continue to set the standard for innovation in digital safety, cyber security, identity and privacy,” said Ms. Tomlin. “Symantec has built a strong brand as a trusted, customer-focused partner in the cloud generation, and I look forward to collaborating with its talented team to build on this success, deepen its customer relationships and drive continued growth.”

Tomlin serves on the board of LiveRamp, a leading identity platform and data connectivity provider. Ms. Tomlin holds her BA from Siena College, Loudonville, NY, and her MA in Political Science from North Carolina State University.