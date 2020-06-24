Swedish Telecommunications Operator Telia Introduces Broadband Push-to-Talk Service from Motorola Solutions

Telia will be the first telecommunications supplier in the Nordics to offer the new solution, which provides instant push-to-talk, multimedia messaging and push-to-video features to their customers

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telia, the leading telecommunications operator in Sweden, has signed a contract with Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) to provide its customers with a next-generation, 3GPP standard-compliant and future-ready, mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) solution enabling the operators’ customers to improve operational efficiency, accelerate business productivity and enhance customer service.

The carrier-integrated mission-critical broadband PTT service connects individuals and groups instantly over Telia’s LTE network with the possibility for priority mechanisms. The service also includes a large set of enhanced multimedia services, such as push-to-video, push-to-text, geo-location and geo-fencing, device sharing, and operational status messages.

The contract marks the first carrier-integrated mission-critical broadband PTT service powered by Motorola Solutions to be launched in the Nordics. Additionally, Motorola Solutions will provide its LEX L11 devices via its local channel partner Celab Communications. The rugged, streamlined LEX L11 is designed with dedicated PTT, channel switch, programmable buttons, and emergency button for intuitive mission-critical operations. In addition, the device offers high-quality audio performance with noise and echo cancellation as well as howling suppression. All these functionalities come together to create a highly reliable, end-to-end solution spanning from the platform through the network to end-user devices.

Frontline workers in public safety organizations and companies with business-critical processes depend on instant and reliable, mission-critical push-to-talk services to coordinate everyday operations and unexpected emergency responses. Therefore the service is suitable for use across multiple sectors, such as security, transportation, construction, utilities, healthcare, public services, and industrial environments.

“ Motorola Solutions’ mission-critical broadband PTT service will allow our customers to take advantage of two-way radio communication and broadband technologies over our leading infrastructure'', said Staffan Akesson, CTO at Telia Sweden. “As one of Sweden’s leading telecommunications operators, we are committed to providing reliability to our customers alongside the highest quality of service especially as this technology is crucial in mission-critical situations.”

“ We see growing demand from businesses that need to connect their teams via reliable easy-to-use PTT services in the field,'' said Michael Kaae, regional vice president of Europe at Motorola Solutions. “With Telia in Sweden, we already enable three major telecommunications operators in Europe to provide future leading mission-critical PTT service to their customers. Our proven network-integrated mission-critical broadband PTT platform delivers best-in-class performance in terms of cost-efficiency, reliability, scalability, voice quality and the wide range of advanced features it offers, and we look forward to supporting its customers in taking on this new service.”

LEADERSHIP IN BROADBAND PTT COMMUNICATIONS

The latest contract signature with Telia Sweden follows the contracts Motorola Solutions has recently signed with the Dutch telecommunications provider KPN and the French telecommunications operator SFR. Both operators are already providing the network-integrated mission-critical service to their customers and have signed contracts with Dutch Rail in the Netherlands and the French National Railway company SNCF in France.

The Motorola Solutions broadband PTT service is a 3GPP standards-compliant and future-ready solution that supports seamless interoperability between users on Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) systems as well as 5G, 4G and 3G cellular networks. The service instantly connects teams across different devices, networks, and locations – no matter which technology they are using, and the service can be easily scaled to new staff or third-party partners, enabling rapid response to developing situations or changing needs. It is backed by over 15 years of experience in delivering fast, secure, scalable and highly resilient PTT communications to customers – with currently over 500 deployments worldwide and more than one million end-users. The carrier-integrated broadband PTT solution has been adopted by leading mobile carriers like AT&T, Bell, Verizon, Sprint, Telstra and Telefonica.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

