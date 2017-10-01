Sway Ventures Names Ken Denman Partner

SAN FRANCISCO — Venture capital firm Sway Ventures has named Ken Denman as a Venture Partner. The SF-based venture capital firm invests in early to mid stage technology companies.

Denman brings nearly two decades of CEO experience to Sway Ventures’ consumer and enterprise investments, garnered through successful transformations at several companies. Most recently, he served as CEO of the AI-enabled facial expression analysis company, Emotient. Emotient was acquired by Apple in January 2016. Ken was also the CEO of public companies Openwave Systems and iPass, where he led a successful public offering. As a Venture Partner, Denman will work closely with Sway Ventures’ portfolio companies, which include: Uber, OpenGov, Addepar, and Penrose Studios, among others.

“Ken’s passion for technology and entrepreneurship is evident the moment you meet him. He’s a brilliant mind with a strong background in mobile technology and AI, that makes him both pragmatic and futuristic,” said Bill Malloy. “We are thrilled to welcome Ken as a Venture Partner, he holds a wealth of experience as an entrepreneur, founder, CEO, and board member.”

“I’ve seen firsthand how revolutionary technology can completely transform industries, and I am excited to join Sway Ventures,” said Denman. “As a former tech CEO, their model of investing early in high-performing teams and helping them drive strategy, revenue and traction, is a role I enjoy immensely.”

Denman is an active board member for Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)., Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK), Motorola Solutions, Inc.(MSI), and LendingClub (LC). Denman formerly held board roles with Shoretel, Brightmail, Emotient, iPass, Openwave and United Online. He has also served as a Director of the Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association (CTIA). Ken is an active member of the University of Washington’s Foundation board of directors and the UW’s Foster School of Business advisory board.