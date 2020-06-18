Suzuki Motor of America Selects Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Improve Operations, Employee Experience

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ULTI #HCM--Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that Suzuki Motor of America, Inc.—the marketer, seller, and distributor for the brand’s motorcycles, ATVs, and outboard motors in the United States—selected UltiPro to take advantage of the value of a consolidated solution and use HR technology to deliver a great employee experience.

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc., is composed of the company’s U.S. operations, which include sales, marketing, accounting, logistics, warehousing, technology, IT, and HR that support the company’s hundreds of dealers, and Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corporation, a manufacturing operation in Georgia for ATVs. Prior to UltiPro, the company relied on separate systems and an outdated HR solution to manage key functions, including payroll, recruiting, and time. The company sought to consolidate its HCM into one, modern solution to eliminate redundant data entry and data-integrity challenges, as well as provide meaningful employee-centric HR tools.

“With employees in over 30 U.S. states, our #1 objective remains an accurate payroll. UltiPro’s out-of-the-box compliance will simplify tax for us at the local, county, and state levels, which change regularly,” said Julie Hines, HR director at Suzuki Motor of America, Inc.

Hines also noted how the company is excited to capture significant efficiencies and time savings from a consolidated solution, including:

Using UltiPro Business Intelligence to facilitate more strategic decision making, and to greatly reduce the time HR spends creating reports and organizing the data.

Taking advantage of UltiPro Recruiting and UltiPro Onboarding to simplify processes that the company has largely managed on paper.

Integrating benefits into one solution through UltiPro Benefits Prime to streamline the company’s file-feed process and prevent the need to move benefits data from one solution to another.

In addition, Hines described how operational efficiencies across the HCM product lifecycle will translate into greater business value for the company.

“With time savings from UltiPro, I’m excited to be more available for in-house recruiting efforts and save what we’re currently spending on outside agencies. We’ll also be able to focus more on developing our wellness program, and training and development for our employees.”

Hines explained that, in addition to facilitating new company initiatives, Ultimate’s technology will also enable the company to concentrate on employee needs.

“UltiPro Onboarding will help us provide better engagement and productivity for new hires,” said Hines. “Among tenured employees, we’re looking forward to the way UltiPro Learning can deliver the convenience of electronic access. In addition, UltiPro Benefits Prime will be a key driver of the employee experience. While the current benefits-confirmation statement is hard to understand, the transparency offered by UltiPro Benefits Prime will enable our employees to appreciate the full compensation coming from the company and see where their money is going.”

“We are delighted that Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. has chosen UltiPro and will use the solution to improve operations and the employee experience,” said Chris Phenicie, chief sales officer, mid-market and strategic, at Ultimate. “We believe our HR technology can deliver value across an enterprise, and that Suzuki is on the path to achieving greater organizational performance and innovation.”

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate’s award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 6,000 professionals. Ultimate merged with Kronos Incorporated on April 1, 2020, to create one of the world’s most innovative HCM and workforce management companies. To learn more, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com. Ultimate Software: People First.

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management (HCM) cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations—including half of the Fortune 1000—and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. To learn more, visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

