SutroVax Closes $64 Million Series B Financing

FOSTER CITY – SutroVax, a biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases, has closed a $60 million Series B financing. The financing was led by new investors Frazier Healthcare Partners and Pivotal bioVenture Partners, and included participation from all existing investors: Abingworth, Longitude Capital, Roche Venture Fund and CTI Life Sciences Fund.

In addition to Series B funds raised, the Company’s existing investors are investing an additional $4 million in SutroVax.

SutroVax will use the proceeds from this financing to advance its lead pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), which prevents invasive pneumococcal disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, and accelerate the Company’s antigen discovery and early-stage development efforts in other disease areas. SutroVax’s broad-spectrum PCV is designed to provide expanded protection against circulating strains of pneumococcus and has the potential to replace the current vaccines used in infants and adults. SutroVax has generated pre-clinical proof-of-concept in head-to-head studies with its broad-spectrum PCV compared to current vaccines using well accepted immunological endpoints.

“The closing of this round, which was highly competitive and oversubscribed, is an important milestone for SutroVax and reflects the significant achievements we have made in developing a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine product candidate with the potential to disrupt a market with annual sales of over $7 billion,” said Grant Pickering, CEO of SutroVax. “This financing enables us to advance our lead PCV program into the clinic and expand our R&D, clinical development and manufacturing organizations.”

SutroVax conjugate vaccines are developed utilizing the Company’s exclusive rights to Sutro Biopharma’s Xpress CF Platform, a cell-free protein synthesis technology. The platform represents a major advancement over conventional conjugate vaccine production methods, by enabling precise and consistent conjugation of antigens to site-specific locations on a protein carrier that do not impede T-cell help resulting in higher-potency conjugates. SutroVax is utilizing these more potent conjugates to develop a broader-spectrum PCV product.

“Frazier Healthcare Partners has followed SutroVax’s progress since its founding and is delighted to make SutroVax its first vaccine investment,” stated Patrick Heron, Managing General Partner.