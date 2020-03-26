Surgisphere’s COVID-19 Machine Learning Platform Receives International Endorsement – Now Clinically in Use at >1,000 Hospitals Worldwide

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--In use by front line nurses and doctors in more than 100 countries, Surgisphere’s clinical decision support tools are helping to guide medical care for tens of thousands of COVID-19 patients. Rapid diagnosis, triage, and severity scoring tools being used at more than 1,000 hospitals on six continents provide quick and effective patient care while maximizing the impact of precious hospital resources.

“In many – if not most – health facilities across Africa, mechanical ventilation is an incredibly scarce resource; oxygen is also very limited at these sites. With the potential for massive numbers of patients presenting to these facilities with COVID-19, there is an urgent need for a tool to help front line staff decide who really needs the resources. There are many severity scoring systems in high income countries, but none of them are applicable in most African settings. Surgisphere’s tool has the potential to help save so many lives, and we are urgently rolling it out across Africa,” stated Dr. Lee Wallis, an internationally-recognized public health expert and immediate past president of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine. Dr. Wallis is also Professor and Head of Emergency Medicine at the University of Cape Town, and Head of Emergency Medicine for the Western Cape Government in South Africa.

First to market through its real time global healthcare network, Surgisphere has leveraged prospectively collected real time data on more than 20,000 COVID-19 patients to develop four decision support tools – all of which are prospectively validated and in clinical use throughout the world. Surgisphere’s Diagnosis Decision Support Tool is a highly effective screening tool that helps identify whether a patient has COVID-19. The Rapid Triage and Severity Scoring tools help determine the severity of infection. A Mortality Risk Calculator offers a quick prediction of survival in infected patients. These tools are freely available at https://www.Surgisphere.com and also in the form of a smartphone application.

Surgisphere is a physician-led, ISO 27001:2013 certified, and internationally recognized leader in healthcare data analytics. Ranked #1 by Frost and Sullivan for its machine learning-powered data analytics, Surgisphere has helped transform the quality of health care for patients with cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, and now, COVID-19.

Learn more at https://www.Surgisphere.com, via email at transform@surgisphere.com, or via phone at +1-224-422-6843.

Sapan Desai

sapan.desai@surgisphere.com