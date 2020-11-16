SurePoint Technologies Announces Multiple Award Wins in The National Law Journal, Washington D.C. and Texas Lawyer 2020 “Best Of”

SurePoint’s award-winning enterprise software is voted the best software in multiple categories in The National Law Journal, Washington D.C. and earns a “Top 3” win in the Texas Lawyer 2020 “Best Of” surveys

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#legaltech--SurePoint Technologies, the leading cloud provider of practice management solutions to law firms, announced today award recognition in The National Law Journal, Washington D.C. and the Texas Lawyer 2020 “Best Of” surveys.

The company’s award-winning software garnered national recognition this year by winning top spots in the prestigious “Best Of” awards. The “Best Of” was developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers and to showcase their top picks in one annual edition. Winners are determined by reader vote. The National Law Journal, Washington D.C. and Texas Lawyer recently announced the 2020 winners of their annual “Best Of”.

In The National Law Journal, Washington D.C "Best Of", readers voted the SurePoint Legal Management System (LMS) the top legal product in three categories:

Winner, Matter Management System

Winner, Case Management Software

Winner, Time & Billing Software

In the Texas Lawyer “Best Of”, LMS was recognized as “Top 3” in the category of Practice Management in the Cloud.

“Our community guides everything we do, and these awards would not be possible without their support,” said Tom Obermaier, Chief Executive Officer of SurePoint. “The accolades garnered through The National Law Journal and Texas Lawyer are a testament that we are living out our values. We are humbled that our community has honored us by voting LMS as the best software in multiple categories.”

SurePoint provides robust enterprise software that expertly addresses all areas of law firm operations including practice management, financial management, time management, workflow efficiencies, billing, and reporting to more than 350 law firms across all 50 states.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive these prestigious awards. The “Best Of” has always been recognized amongst the legal industry as the award to strive for because it is based on the votes of the actual readers about the products and services they value,” said Lydia Flocchini, Chief Revenue & Data Scientist of SurePoint. “We are especially appreciative of our community for taking the time to vote and support our innovation trajectory. The awards speak to the impact that LMS has on helping legal professionals run their law firms more effectively and efficiently, enabling them to deliver more value for their clients.”

About SurePoint Technologies

SurePoint Technologies is a leading provider of financial and practice management software to law firms nationwide. For more than 40 years, law firms have relied on SurePoint’s award-winning enterprise software to drastically improve workflow and maximize financial performance. With a community of more than 50,000 members, SurePoint continues to transform the legal industry by enabling law firms to unlock higher performance by freeing lawyers of administrative burdens so they can spend far more time focusing on their clients and their practice. Learn more at https://surepoint.com.

Visit our website: https://surepoint.com

Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/SurePointTech

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/SurePointTech

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/surepoint-tech

Lydia Flocchini

SurePoint Technologies

513-241-1375

info@rippe.com