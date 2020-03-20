Support.com Hiring for Unlimited Remote Customer Support Roles

Company now hiring to manage the fast-growing demand for U.S.-based remote customer support and virtual call center services

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in technical and customer support solutions for businesses and consumers with more than 20 years of experience managing a remote U.S.-based workforce, announces today that it is hiring for an unlimited number of remote support agent roles to meet the growing demand from businesses of all sizes that need customer, technical and call center support for their own operations or for their customers.

In the midst of the current health crisis, hundreds of thousands of Americans are now facing unemployment in hard-hit industries that require high levels of human interaction such as retail, hospitality, travel, food-and-beverage, and many more.

At the same time, enterprise companies and businesses of all sizes are looking to Support.com for professional, experienced customer support representatives that can be on-boarded quickly – driving the company’s current need to hire. Support.com agents work fully-remotely and receive a wide range of benefits, including paid training, health insurance, PTO, a pay-for-performance bonus program, and more. Agents are also eligible for certain non-taxable reimbursement for utilizing their own equipment such as laptops, phones, etc.

Employing a U.S.-based remote workforce of thousands for over two decades, Support.com has developed best practices for managing large-scale virtual teams – from recruiting to training and leadership development, to enabling each employee to feel supported and part of a larger team – all of which contribute to employee productivity and satisfaction.

“We’re happy to announce that we’re expanding our operations to support the demand we’ve seen for our virtual call center and remote customer support services and we’re honored to be in the position to create meaningful job opportunities for the rising number of Americans currently facing unemployment in this time of global crisis,” said Rick Bloom, Support.com CEO. “Our agents benefit from the opportunity to work from home with a company that is experienced with managing a virtual team and with the best practices to make it all run smoothly.”

Individuals interested in applying to work at Support.com should visit the job listing page: https://corporate.support.com/careers/.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer and small business technical support solutions. With more than 20 years of providing high-quality technical support services to consumers and small businesses through white-labeled partnerships or direct solutions, Support.com has the expertise, tools and software solutions to troubleshoot and maintain all the devices in the connected home and business. The company's skilled U.S.-based live agents and rich self-support tools troubleshoot more than 10,000 technical support issues consumers and small businesses face on an ongoing basis. Support.com delivers high-quality, turnkey technical support solutions and digital support experiences that enable customers to get the most out of their technology. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

