Super Micro Expands Silicon Valley Headquarters

SAN JOSE — Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, is expanding its Silicon Valley Headquarters, now surpassing over one million square feet of engineering, design and manufacturing in San Jose.

Supermicro’s Corporate Headquarters includes engineering, manufacturing and customer service making Supermicro the only Tier 1 systems vendor to build its servers in Silicon Valley and worldwide. Building 23 is the third of five facilities that the company has under construction now at its San Jose based Green Computing Park, and it is scheduled for completion by the end of 2019.

“Having our design, engineering, manufacturing and service teams here at our Silicon Valley campus gives Supermicro a great position for computing architecture innovation and the agility to quickly respond to the newest technologies in the industry and to our customer’s needs and unique requirements, which is a major advantage that we have over the competition,” said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. “As our business continues to rapidly scale with over 1.2 million server and storage systems shipped globally last year, increasing our production capacity and capabilities is vital to keeping up with our rapid growth. Building 23 in San Jose, along with the opening of the large new facility at our technology campus in Taiwan, provides the additional capacity and rack scale integration plug and play capabilities to ensure that we can provide the best possible service to our enterprise, datacenter, channel and cloud customers.”

The company is also building a new 800,000 square-foot building in Taiwan at the Supermicro Asia Tech and Science campus The new nine-story building will expand production capacity, hardware and software R&D, and support the latest and future technologies and product including EDSFF all-flash NVMe and RSD.

Super Micro was founded in San Jose in 1993. It went public on Nasdaq stock market in 2007.