Super Home Subscription Service Raises $20 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Super, a subscription service that helps you care and repair for your home, has completed a $20 million Series B round of funding led by Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG), an early- and growth-stage fund managed by Aquiline Capital Partners. The round included participation from Munich Re Ventures, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, Moderne Ventures, 8VC, QIA and Solon Mack Capital.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Jorey Ramer, the company has raised a total of $30 million in funding to-date. Munich Re Ventures, the venture capital arm of Munich Re, one of the largest global reinsurers, continues its participation since leading the company’s Series A round from its HSB Fund. With a presence in key U.S. markets including Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Washington, DC metro, Super plans to use the investment to add new geographies based on the demand from the market, as well as for hiring and technology development.

“Super has developed an effective, convenient platform to provide premium care and repair services for homeowners,” said Max Chee of ATG. “Super is tackling an industry that is ripe for innovation with a smart, technology-forward approach, and we are excited to work with Jorey and the rest of the team at Super to help continue that exciting trajectory.”

According to a recent Bankrate survey , nearly half of homeowners have regrets over their home purchase, and the number one reason cited is unexpected maintenance or hidden costs. Super is tackling this head on by remedying the ineffectiveness of current home warranties with a technology-driven and customer-centric approach that makes it as easy to rent as it is to own.

Homeowners can use Super’s custom app to get appliances fixed and order concierge services to manage the logistics of many home service needs without ever having to deal with the stress, hassle and costs involved. Additionally, Super helps prevent problems with an in-depth maintenance schedule and provides the option to have Super handle routine home maintenance.

“After purchasing my first home, it struck me that homeownership itself is a lot more stressful due to the lack of insight and visibility into unforeseen home-related expenses,” said Jorey Ramer, CEO and Founder, Super. “Our vision is to help homeowners own like a renter, by insuring more of the risks associated with owning a home.”