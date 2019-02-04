Super Bowl Game Time, Free Streaming

Super Bowl LIII (53) between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams is set to begin just after 6:30 Eastern Time Sunday and 3:30 Pacific.

The game will air on CBS TV and also stream free on Yahoo Sports app and NFL app. You can also see it on CBSSports.com and CBS All Access with a one-week free trial.

The game is being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the announcers for the game on CBS.

The halftime show will feature performances from Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi. Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem before the game.