Summit Wireless Technologies Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, announced today that it has received written notification from Nasdaq that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement of at least $1.00 per share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Accordingly, the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market and Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

The Company had previously been notified by Nasdaq on October 16, 2019, that the Company’s closing bid price per share had been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). According to the notification letter, the Company had 180 days to regain compliance by meeting or exceeding the minimum bid price for a period of at least 10 consecutive trading days, but the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock did not satisfy this requirement. Subsequently however, today Nasdaq notified the Company that it has determined that the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for the 10 consecutive business days from April 9, 2020 through April 23, 2020 had been at least $1 per share. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, and the matter is closed.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

