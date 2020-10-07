SugarCRM Names Enterprise Software Veteran to Board of Directors

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM Inc., the innovator of time-aware customer experience (CX), today announced the appointment of James Norwood to its board of directors effective immediately. James brings more than 30 years experience in enterprise software with a proven track record in product strategy and development, sales and marketing, M&A, brand creation and differentiation, and has a detailed industry knowledge.

During his career, James has held numerous C-level and executive leadership roles at a number of ERP, CRM, martech and customer experience (CX) companies.

Most recently, James served as Executive Vice President of Strategy, Chief of Staff, and Chief Marketing Officer at Episerver, a CX leader focused on content, commerce and marketing automation. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at CRM and customer engagement company KANA Software, through the company’s acquisition by Verint, Inc. And prior, James spent a decade at Epicor Software, including as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Product Marketing, helping shepherd the company’s growth from $100 million to $1 billion during his tenure.

“James knows what it takes to help catapult Sugar as the go-to CX brand for mid-market companies that want to compete on CX,” said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM. “His expertise will help us share our vision for helping companies achieve a high fidelity view of their customers in order to help them deliver a high-definition customer experience.”

James also acts as a strategic advisor to several high-powered private equity firms, including Accel-KKR, Diversis Capital, and Nordic Capital, advising them on merger and acquisition activities and market, brand and product strategy for their portfolio companies.

“I’m delighted to be joining the board of one of the strongest brands in CX,” said James Norwood. “I’ve watched SugarCRM evolve and grow in recent years with some highly differentiated and exciting technology that their customers just love. I look forward to partnering with Craig and the leadership team as they continue their upwards trajectory.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM’s time-aware sales, marketing and service software helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer experience. For mid-market companies and anyone that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability, and increase customer lifetime value.

More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.

