SugarCRM Awards Top-Performing Channel Partners at Annual Sales Kickoff

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM Inc.®, the company that helps organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences, recognized its top 2019 channel partners at the company’s annual sales kickoff in Dallas. The honors included awards for Global Reseller of the Year, Best Net Retention and Most Partner Sourced Revenue, among others. “We pride ourselves on having the best partners in the industry and we’re thrilled to congratulate them all on a job well-done,” said SugarCRM CEO, Craig Charlton.

Faye Business Systems Group was named the 2019 Global Reseller of the Year. Other winners in the category include: Inteli-K Soluciones Tecnologicas S.A. de C.V., the LATAM Reseller of the Year, iZeno, the APAC Reseller of the Year, Provident CRM, the EMEA Reseller of the Year and W-Systems, the North American Reseller of the Year. “Our partners make it possible for us to fulfill our vision of helping our customers create customers for life,” added Charlton.

The award for Best Net Retention went to ITS4U, and partner BrainSell Technologies was recognized with the award for Most Partner Sourced Revenue Closed Won. “We are delighted to recognize such high-performing partners for their remarkable accomplishments and continued commitment to our customers,” continued Charlton.

A strategic component of the company’s business, SugarCRM has more than 200 partners across 19 countries engaging with customers and prospects as the company continues to rapidly innovate and re-imagine the future of customer experience.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a customer experience management leader enabling businesses to create profitable customer relationships by delivering highly relevant, personalized experiences throughout the customer journey. We empower companies to strengthen existing customer relationships, create new ones through actionable insights and intelligent automation and better understand the customer every stage of the journey. This enables businesses to accelerate demand generation, grow revenue, deliver superior customer care and increase loyalty. Our easy-to-use, intuitive platform makes customer experience management easy and accessible for everyone, allowing marketing, sales and services professionals to focus on high-impact, value-added activities that create customers for life.

Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM.

To learn more visit https://www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Angela Connor

Change Agent Communications

angela@changeagentcommunications.com

919-635-8527