SugarCRM Acquires W-Systems to Accelerate Sales and Marketing Implementation Services and High Value Add-Ons for Customers

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM Inc., the innovator of time-aware CX, today announced the acquisition of W-Systems, a CRM and marketing automation solutions and services provider. New Jersey-based, W-Systems, a division of Gannett’s UpCurve, Inc., is Sugar’s North America Reseller of the Year in 2020 and one of the company’s largest global implementation partners.

With this acquisition, Sugar is expanding its ability to meet implementation service demand for its time-aware, AI-powered sales, marketing and service software that help companies deliver a high-definition customer experience. The increase of remote and distributed workforces and reliance on digital channels in the current economy further accelerates the need for easy-to-deploy, cloud-based CRM and marketing automation solutions for customer-facing teams.

“Speed and expertise are critical factors for companies looking to compete on CX,” said Brent Leary, founder and principal analyst at CRM Essentials. “SugarCRM’s acquisition of W-Systems, a firm with long and deep commitment to serving the Sugar customer community, addresses a growing need for mid-market companies who want a trusted advisor that can help them navigate and succeed in their adoption of next generation CRM and marketing automation environments.”

In addition, W-Systems has developed a number of key add-ons that are in high-demand by Sugar customers including document management, calendar enhancements, along with integrations for common mapping, file storage, and messaging services. These add-ons increase the utility and usability of Sugar Sell and Sugar Market. W-Systems sales, customer success and development teams including Christian Wettre, President of W-Systems, Dennis Smith, VP of Sales at W-Systems and Joe Dawe, Chief Operating Officer at W-Systems will join Sugar’s North American operation to provide customers with professional services, deployment, implementation, and integration solutions.

“We are excited to have the team at W-Systems, with their deep expertise and dedication to customer success, join Sugar to help fuel our continued growth in the North America region,” said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM. “W-Systems’ exceptional track record with more than 300 successful Sugar implementations and robust development of strategic add-ons perfectly aligns with our commitment to helping companies improve their business outcomes and achieve a high-definition view of their customers.”

“As a dedicated partner of more than a decade, W-Systems shares the same values as Sugar to help our customers create their own customers for life,” said Christian Wettre, President of W-Systems. “Our team is excited to take our deep CRM integration and deployment expertise and put it to work for the broader Sugar customer base to help them achieve better business outcomes faster.”

Learn more about how companies can leverage Sugar’s time-aware CX platform here: https://www.sugarcrm.com/why-sugar/.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM’s time-aware sales, marketing and service software helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer experience. For mid-market companies and anyone that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability, and increase customer lifetime value.

More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.

