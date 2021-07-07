Subway to Refresh Its Menu July 13

Subway — operator of the nation’s largest sandwich chain — has announced the biggest refresh in the brand’s history, making improvements to almost every core menu item and introducing digital upgrades that improve the guest experience.

The Eat Fresh Refresh arrives in U.S. restaurants nationwide on July 13, and is marked with unprecedented moments, including participating Subway restaurants across the country closing for a Refresh Break and a one million sub sandwich giveaway to encourage people to come see and taste the changes.

Starting on July 13, the Eat Fresh Refresh comes to life in all U.S. Subway restaurants. The more than 20 menu updates include 11 new and improved ingredients, six all-new or returning sandwiches, and four revamped signature sandwiches. A highlight among the changes are two new fresh-baked breads – Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain. Subway worked with a panel of world-class bakers, over two years, to develop the perfect new bread recipes and baking method that makes every sandwich better.

As part of the Eat Fresh Refresh unveil, Subway fans are being asked to take a break from eating their favorite sub on July 12. More than 10,000 Subway restaurants across the country will close at 6:00 p.m. local time for Sandwich Artists to refresh and get ready for the Eat Fresh Refresh launch. When restaurants open on July 13, Subway will give away up to one million free subs from 10:00 am – noon local time. Guests can visit any participating Subway Restaurant and get a free six-inch new Turkey Cali Fresh sub upon request. *

“Subway has been serving freshly made, customizable and better-for-you sandwiches for more than 50 years, and we wanted to give our guests more new and improved flavors,” said Trevor Haynes, President, North America at Subway. “Our new culinary team is delivering monumental updates to the entire core menu. The Eat Fresh Refresh makes Subway better than ever with freshly made, craveable and delicious sandwiches to excite new and returning guests.”

Better and New Menu Items

Starting on July 13, guests are able to taste the new menu items in all U.S. Subway restaurants, such as tasty, new sauces, bread and proteins. Stand out ingredients include new deli-thin sliced ham and turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, smashed avocado, award-winning, artisan BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella and a one-of-a-kind, tangy MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette . In addition to the new ingredients, Subway is debuting chef-recommended sandwiches that combine flavors to build the perfect bite, such as the Turkey Cali Fresh, Steak Cali Fresh and All-American Club.

Fan-Favorite Premium 100% Tuna

While many of Subway’s core protein choices were improved as part of the Eat Fresh Refresh, one ingredient that doesn’t need an upgrade is the Subway high-quality, premium tuna. Subway sources tuna from leading global food suppliers that have a reputation for working diligently with food safety and quality experts to ensure consistent, high-quality products at every stage of the supply chain. The 100% wild-caught tuna remains a fan favorite among sub lovers.

Enhanced Guest Experience

Subway is making the digital ordering experience simpler and more intuitive than ever by meeting guests where they are on the Subway App, Subway.com and through third-party delivery partners. These enhancements provide the same customized and consistent experience found in Subway restaurants. The updated Subway App features a new dashboard, improved ordering flow and insight into out-of-stock items with further updates planned for the fall. In addition, Subway Delivery is rolling out nationwide in select areas and allows guests to place delivery orders through the Subway App and Subway.com, providing seamless access to new and refreshed menu items. Guests visiting Subway in-person will find restaurant design refinements and remodels along with Sandwich Artists ready to serve the new menu and offer an improved restaurant experience.