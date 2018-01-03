Subway Offers $4.99 Footlongs in January

Subway, the world’s largest restaurant chain, is offering five footlong subs for just $4.99 during the month of January. The deal also includes any of eight Fresh Fit six-inch subs with 400 calories or less.

The Subway sandwich chain has over 44,000 restaurants but has seen sales sputter over the last couple of years due to increased competition and some bad publicity. The chain was known for its $5 footlongs several years ago but raised the price due to increase costs. Subway hopes to boost sales as it fights McDonald’s which has seen sales rise with its dollar menu.

“Our customers are at the core of our business. They told us what they wanted and we listened,” said Jack Luttrell, Regional Director of North America for Subway. “We are thrilled to give our guests their choice of a budget-friendly Footlong or a fit-friendly six-inch sandwich.”

The $4.99 menu is available at participating restaurants in the United States for a limited time and includes popular favorites; Black Forest Ham, Meatball Marinara, Spicy Italian, Cold Cut Combo and Veggie Delite.

Watching calories? Subway’s got you covered with sandwiches that are 400 calories or less and low in saturated fat. Choose from eight six-inch sandwiches on Subway’s classic Fresh Fit menu, including Black Forest Ham, Oven Roasted Chicken, Roast Beef, Rotisserie-Style Chicken, Subway Club, Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki, Turkey Breast, or Veggie Delite. Each Fresh Fit six-inch sandwich is made on 9-grain wheat bread with all the fresh veggies, providing two servings of vegetables and 24 grams of whole grains.