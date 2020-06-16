Styra Declarative Authorization Service Wins 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Named a winner in the compliance category, Styra Declarative Authorization Service, built on Open Policy Agent, mitigates compliance and security risks for customers with policy-as-code guardrails

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#authorization--Styra, Inc., the founders of Open Policy Agent (OPA) and leaders in cloud-native authorization, today announced that Styra Declarative Authorization Service (DAS) has won the Business Intelligence Group 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Award in the Compliance category. The industry awards program recognizes Styra for being among the world’s leading companies and products working to keep data and electronic assets safe as security threats continue to grow. Styra DAS is the company’s turnkey enterprise security solution, built on OPA, that provides security, compliance and operational guardrails for both Kubernetes and microservices to help customers mitigate risk, reduce errors and accelerate software development.

OPA provides developers with a common policy language, toolset and framework for authorization policy across the cloud-native stack. Styra DAS provides the management plane for authoring, distribution, impact analysis, monitoring and audit controls for OPA policy. Together, OPA and Styra DAS control access across systems to mitigate operational, security and compliance risks.

“The shift to cloud-native enables organizations to deploy and manage applications more quickly and with more automation than ever before, but it also comes with new security challenges,” said Bill Mann, chief executive officer at Styra. “In order to meet these new challenges, the industry must rethink security for the cloud-native environment. We’re honored to be a part of this change and to receive the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Award naming Styra DAS the leader in cloud-native security and compliance.”

“We are so proud to name Styra as a winner in the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Styra are critical at providing the protection and trust companies demand.”

About Styra

Styra enables enterprises to define, enforce and monitor policy across their cloud-native environments. With a combination of open source (Open Policy Agent) and commercial solutions (Declarative Authorization Service), Styra provides security, operations and compliance guardrails to protect applications, as well as the infrastructure they run on. Styra policy-as-code solutions lets developers, DevOps and security teams mitigate risks, reduce human error and accelerate application development. Learn more at styra.com.

