Study Finds Grubhub Most Used Delivery App

Grubhub is the most used food delivery app according to a new study by marketing agency Zion & Zion. The complete report can be seen here.
Restaurant food delivery services are transforming the way people get their meals from a wide variety of restaurants without leaving home. Younger people are more likely to use delivery apps than older people along with those earning lower incomes.
The research study revealed the following findings for both restaurants and food delivery website/app companies:
- The most used multi-restaurant delivery website/app is Grubhub (37.8% of respondents), followed by UberEATS at 36.0%, and DoorDash at 19.9%. Postmates was in fourth place at 9.9% and Amazon restaurants fifth at 9.0%.
- 63% of people 18 to 29 years old have used a multi-restaurant delivery website or app service in the past 90 days, followed by 51% for those 30 to 44 years old, 29% for those 45 to 60, and just 14% for those 60 and over.
- The lower a person’s income, the more likely they are to use restaurant delivery services. 51.6% of people who earn less than $10,000 per year have used these services, and 44.6% for those earning $10,000 to $24,900.
This study, conducted by the Zion & Zion market research team, was based on a nationwide survey of 2,928 U.S. consumers ages 18 and up.
Grubhub is based in Chicago and the only major delivery company that is publicly traded. UberEATS is a subisidiary of Uber which is expected to go public later this year.