Study Finds Grubhub Most Used Delivery App

Grubhub is the most used food delivery app according to a new study by marketing agency Zion & Zion. The complete report can be seen here.

Restaurant food delivery services are transforming the way people get their meals from a wide variety of restaurants without leaving home. Younger people are more likely to use delivery apps than older people along with those earning lower incomes.

The research study revealed the following findings for both restaurants and food delivery website/app companies: