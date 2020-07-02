Studio School Takes on Parent College’s Name: Hussian College Los Angeles

College Announces First Dean and Establishes a Master’s Program In Creative IT

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#InStudioHCLA--Hussian College, the Philadelphia based design college, has rebranded its LA Center Studios based entertainment and media studies college to Hussian College Los Angeles, formerly known as Studio School. The announcement was made by Hussian College President and CEO, Dr. Jeremiah Staropoli.

The name change reflects Hussian’s long-term goal of establishing the institution into a world-class college, focusing on educating students in multiple entertainment, media, technology and general disciplines. Hussian College Los Angeles will be known in its materials as, Hussian College - In Studio providing a strong emphasis on training future leaders in the ever-changing business of media and entertainment. In Studio reflects the virtual and traditional concept of learning within the walls of a working studio setting, while providing opportunities to create and explore new mediums of media, content development and production.

Hussian College Los Angeles offers BFA programs in Film & Digital Content, Commercial Dance, Acting and Contemporary Musical Theater and Film. This fall, the school will initiate its first graduate degree program in Creative IT, focusing on user interface and experience.

The college is noted for engaging its students early on in entertainment and media career experiences through work/study and internships throughout a student’s tenure. Students and graduates have secured jobs and roles with such noted companies as HBO Max, Disney and Investigation Discovery as well working on noted music videos and leading production and digital media companies.

Faculty come from within the industry and beyond, many who have and continue to work in film, television and digital production as actors, directors, choreographers, writers and producers. The student body is comprised of a diverse community with an enrollment of 350 students across its disciplines.

In additional news, Dr. Staropoli announced the recent hiring of Dr. Brian Walker as the college’s first Dean of Academic Affairs. Dr. Walker joins the college, from Roosevelt University’s Heller College of Business in Chicago, where he held the position of Assistant Dean, Graduate Business Studies. Recently completing his doctorate degree in education, Dr. Walker will focus on the expansion of Hussian College Los Angeles’ curriculum, graduate programs and supporting the college’s expansion in development and student recruitment.

“The competitive nature of entertainment based college and university programs is profound, not just in Los Angeles, but around the country. The re-branding to Hussian College Los Angeles defines our continued growth and our intention to expand our academic programming in the spirit of Hussian’s 75-year history in arts education,” stated Dr. Jeremiah Staropoli. He continues, “The hiring of Dean Brian Walker, along with our expanding into graduate programming are indicators of our intention to continue on a growth trajectory as a preeminent choice in media and entertainment education.”

On joining Hussian College Los Angeles, Dr. Walker states, “I have been afforded a tremendous opportunity to help an already successful college grow into an even greater institution with global recognition. Our intention is to provide the best resources to our world-class professors and instructors, allowing them to educate the next wave of media and entertainment leadership in front of or behind a camera or curtain.”

The name change takes effect immediately.

About Hussian College Los Angeles:

Founded within the walls of a working studio and housed on site at the famed LA Center Studios, the college was developed to help support and shape future media and entertainment professionals by fostering an educational experience rooted in collaboration, innovation, and practical real-world experience. Critical thinking and problem solving are at the core of Hussian College’s mission. Its programs foster an excellence in a project-oriented learning community and are designed to unleash the imagination by bringing creative ideas to fruition under the mentorship of industry professionals, many of whom hold residency at the school’s campus at LA Center Studios. At the crossroads of art and commerce, Hussian College Los Angeles believes its tag line, “In Studio” provides students the framework for thinking independently, creatively and like entrepreneurs within the construct of virtual and traditional studios. The college dedicates itself to challenging students to embrace the ever-changing landscape of media, entertainment and technology; ultimately nurturing the confidence required to succeed within the entertainment and media industries. For more information visit LA.hussiancollege.edu

About Hussian College:

Established in 1946 in Old City Philadelphia, Hussian is a creative college offering a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with multiple concentrations beyond those offered through its Los Angeles based campus, as well as a web development bootcamp. The school also has a partnership with Harrisburg University, which allows students from both schools to take expanded classes on the Philadelphia campus. Hussian is a nationally accredited school by ACCSC (Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges) and is very active in the regional professional art community. For more information visit hussiancollege.edu

