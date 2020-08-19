Students Return for a New Year in the Online Classroom at Kansas Virtual Academy

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LRN #onlineeducation--Teachers at Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA), a tuition-free online public school program of Spring Hill Unified School District, are ready to get back to providing Kansas students with the uninterrupted education they need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and teachers will return to their online classroom on Wednesday, August 26th.

“We are ready to welcome our new and returning families to start a new school year of inspired learning,” said KSVA Head of School Cassandra Barton. “With our online environment families have peace of mind that their students will have access to an education without disruption.”

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-certified teachers, KSVA provides each student with a personalized learning experience. Students take a full course load across the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, and history.

KSVA’s dedicated staff facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, teachers offer one-on-one and/or small group instruction and family phone calls to build close partnerships with parents and students in support of academic success. The online classroom enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment and connect with classmates and teachers from across the state.

“I am excited to start another school year with KSVA,” said parent Phaedra Wheeler of Lenexa. “With all of the concerns for students returning to an in-person classroom, knowing that my sons have a virtual school to thrive in makes me feel comfortable.”

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular or medical needs.

KSVA is still accepting enrollment applications for the 2020-2021 school year. To learn more, visit ksva.k12.com, follow KSVA on Facebook, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Kansas Virtual Academy

Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA) is a full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District that serves Kansas students in kindergarten through sixth grade. As part of the Kansas public school system, KSVA is tuition-free. KSVA gives parents and families access to the rigorous curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about KSVA, visit ksva.k12.com.

