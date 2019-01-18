Stubhub to Offer Tailgate, 3D for Super Bowl Ticket Buyers

SAN FRANCISCO — StubHub , a leading ticket site and resale marketplace of the NFL, is offering special perks to customers who buy Super Bowl tickets in Atlanta thru its service. Stubhub is a division of eBay.

For every Super Bowl ticket purchased on StubHub, buyers will be able to attend an onsite, pre-game fan event – “ATL Tailgate” – and a new 3D ticket-buying experience that takes fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium to give them a look at the view they can expect to see from their selected seats.

“This game represents one of the most quintessential bucket list events for any fan,” said Scott Jablonski, General Manager of NFL business for StubHub. “Every year, this is our best-selling single event but, this year, we’re giving fans even more with the most holistic experience possible in Atlanta, from our innovative buying experience to exclusive tickets to the first-ever On Location Experiences Super Bowl Music Festival to the StubHub ATL Tailgate at State Farm Arena.”