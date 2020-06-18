Strong Adoption of i2c Solutions Drives Expansion Across Americas

Banking-as-a-Service Industry Veteran Kevin Fox Joins i2c As EVP of Americas Sales

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and open banking technology today announced an expansion of its business in both North and South America as demand continued to accelerate for its innovative solutions. i2c has signed 17 new clients across the Americas since the beginning of the year representing both commercial banks and FinTechs who are serving the needs of consumers and businesses with credit and debit programs that meet the needs of an increasingly on-demand, digital world.

Clients are turning to i2c to help them provide fully integrated digital payments and banking experiences that they can quickly bring to market and organically evolve to serve other customer experiences and geographic regions.

To support the strong demand, i2c has appointed Kevin Fox to the new position of EVP Americas Sales, responsible for leading i2c’s business development initiatives and building strategic ecosystem alliances across the Americas. Prior to joining i2c, Kevin served as EVP for NovoPayment where he was responsible for crafting and executing the company’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) delivery model across 11 markets. Fox reports to i2c President Jim McCarthy.

“i2c’s single global platform and reliable service delivery is resonating with clients across the world. I am excited about Kevin joining the team to help manage the strong growth we are experiencing,” said Jim McCarthy, President of i2c Inc. “His expertise in BaaS will continue to strengthen what is becoming a deep bench of global payment professionals. He will accelerate our activity in helping FIs modernize their legacy systems while also engaging FinTech clients which are creating the next generation of payments experiences.”

“I’m delighted to be joining i2c during this time in the company’s history,” said Kevin Fox. “As i2c clients envision the next generation of payment and banking products, we can help them make it happen - reliably, securely and quickly while giving them the power to address their clients’ individual needs in real time.”

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and open banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

