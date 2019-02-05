Stripe Valued at $22.5 Billion

Stripe, which operates an online payments platform, has raised an additional $100 million from Tiger Global Management. The new investment values the San Francisco-based fintech company at $22.5 billion.

The company plans to use the capital to expand internationally, deepen its platform, and add new services and features for larger users.

Striple also announced that Diane Greene has joined its board of directors. Greene was most recently CEO of Google Cloud. Prior to that, she co-founded VMware and was also co-founder and CEO of VXtreme, bought by Microsoft in 1997, and Bebop, bought by Google in 2016. She is currently a director of Alphabet and SAP, and was previously on the board of Intuit.

Greene becomes the fourth outside director on Stripe’s board, joining Michael Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital; Michelle Wilson, former general counsel at Amazon; and Jonathan Chadwick, former CFO of VMware, McAfee, and Skype.

“We’re building Stripe for the long-term,” said Patrick Collison, Stripe co-founder and CEO. “We’re lucky to do so alongside a roster of detail-oriented directors who believe that infrastructure revolutions can compound for decades, and that operational excellence can be a durable competitive advantage.”