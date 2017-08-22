Stride Health Secures $23.5 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Stride Health, a benefits provider for independent workers, has secured a $23.5 million Series B financing round led by F-Prime Capital Partners, with participation from existing investors Venrock and New Enterprise Associates (NEA) as well as new investors including Portag3 Ventures.

Launched in 2014, Stride Health’s platform provides independent workers with the security and peace of mind that, up until recently, was only available to those with traditional, full-time jobs. In addition to serving anyone self-employed — from real estate agents to artisans, plumbers and truck drivers — Stride partners with marketplaces and on-demand services including Care.com, DoorDash, Etsy, Instacart, Postmates, TaskRabbit and Uber, to support their independent workforces with easy access to benefits.

By empowering workers nationwide with world-class yet affordable health, vision and dental benefits, in addition to tax deduction support, Stride is leveling the playing field for today’s independent workforce.

“As individuals transition away from traditional 9-to-5 employment, we’re removing the barriers to affordable, accessible benefits to allow individuals to work how and when they want, without worrying about basic financial security,” said Noah Lang, co-founder and CEO of Stride Health. “We founded Stride so that self-employed Americans don’t have to go it alone. We have already provided hundreds of thousands of independent workers with the benefits guidance they need to build a business-of-one. I’m excited to partner with F-Prime which brings a rich history in health and financial services to deliver Stride’s ever-expanding benefits to more of America’s 68 million independent workers.”

Stride Health helps independent workers — which, according to the McKinsey Global Institute, constitute up to 30 percent of the working age population — build a personal set of benefits tailored to their needs. In addition to a personalized health plan, Stride Health helps workers predict out-of-pocket healthcare costs, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and navigate complex insurance claims. Additionally, Stride Health members benefit from tax support through Stride Drive that last tax season identified more than $800 million in expense deductions for its members, enabling them to keep 21 percent more of their earnings. Members also rely on access to Stride’s trained and licensed experts to answer any questions pertaining to benefits, entirely free.